AIPAC suffers loss in congressional race, millions of dollars squandered helping Chicago mayor's ally

Several super PACs linked to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee reportedly poured over $20 million into multiple House primary races in Illinois in hopes of advancing favored candidates or at the very least kneecapping candidates critical of Israel.

Some of the groups' investments paid off.

'There’s no gray lines as it relates to their beliefs.'

For instance, Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller — a beneficiary of nearly $4.5 million in ad spending from the AIPAC-linked group Affordable Chicago Now — defeated former Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. in the Democrat primary for the state's 2nd Congressional District.

In the Democrat primary for the 8th Congressional District, former Rep. Melissa Bean, another beneficiary of spending by an AIPAC-aligned group, also came out on top, beating Junaid Ahmed, a leftist whom AIPAC faulted for centering "his campaign on attacking Israel."

However, Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin, a candidate who ran in the 7th District Democrat primary to replace retiring incumbent Rep. Danny Davis, turned out to be a bad investment.

With 90% of the votes in, the Associated Press called the race for state Rep. La Shawn Ford, a Democrat with a history of tax fraud who secured 23.9% of the total vote. Conyears-Ervin, one of only handful of candidates who said in a WBEZ-FM survey that she did not oppose sending U.S. military aid to Israel, trailed behind with 20.5% of the vote.

RELATED: Jesse Jackson Jr.'s political comeback fails miserably after he served prison time

John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

The United Democracy Project, an AIPAC super PAC established in 2022, poured nearly $5 million into positive ads for Conyears-Ervin, reported Politico.

Austin Weekly News reported that the AIPAC group's intervention in the race was criticized by many of the other 13 candidates, including Ford, who was backed by the retiring incumbent.

"I’ve also had meetings with the very people that’s spending this money," said Ford. "They want you to say 'yes' to everything that they have requests for. There’s no gray lines as it relates to their beliefs. It’s a yes or no. … 'Don’t have a conversation, that this is what we want. We want you to vote with us in Washington 100% of the time, and we want to control our member,' and that’s what this is about. And I refused that type of relationship."

Ford suggested further last month that "this money dwarfs, or tries to dwarf, the voice of the voters in the 7th Congressional District, and it would tell you immediately who this candidate will be beholden to. Follow the money."

Kina Collins, one of the leftist candidates defeated on Tuesday, said last month that it was "not going to help [Conyears-Ervin's] case that AIPAC is backing her."

While AIPAC's support may have negatively affected Conyears-Ervin's chances, she also had plenty of baggage. For instance, she reportedly agreed in September to pay a $30,000 fine to resolve charges brought by the Chicago Board of Ethics.

Conyears-Ervin, an ally of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D), was accused of misusing city resources and retaliating against whistleblowers — allegations she denies, reported WTTW.

Conyears-Ervin's race was among the Illinois primaries regarded as a test for AIPAC. The lobbying group characterized the night as a win overall, however, stating, "Illinois voters rejected half a dozen anti-Israel candidates across several heavily Democratic open-seat races. These results further demonstrate that campaigns defined largely by opposition to AIPAC, our members, and the values we represent continue to fall short on election night."

The group added, "Although Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin did not advance, AIPAC congratulates State Representative La Shawn K. Ford on his win. The pro-Israel community is proud to have helped defeat Kina Collins, who has voiced anti-Israel views over multiple election cycles."

Ford — who was indicted on 17 counts of bank fraud but ultimately pleaded guilty in 2014 to only a single misdemeanor charge of tax fraud — will face off in the general election with Republican nominee Chad Koppie, a farmer and retired Delta Airlines pilot whose "main goal is trying to ban abortion."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!