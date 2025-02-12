Airplane passenger arrested after allegedly banging on cockpit door and threatening captain. But that's just for starters.

An airplane passenger from New Jersey was arrested Sunday after allegedly banging on the cockpit door, threatening the captain, and harassing and threatening flight attendants, crew members, and other passengers, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey announced Monday.

Officials said that shortly after the flight took off from Miami on Sunday, Luis A. Vaquero, 27, of Passaic County, began threatening and harassing passengers — including making threats of physical violence toward a disabled minor and mocking a group of Jewish passengers.

'I wanna see that f**kin’ captain! Come outside, you bitch-ass [N-word]!'

Officials added that Vaquero also threatened a flight crew member who declined to serve him alcohol after the beverage service window closed, telling her, “You better watch out, s**t’s gonna happen to you."

Upon landing at Newark Liberty International Airport, flight attendants alerted law enforcement, officials said. After hearing the announcement that the plane was awaiting the arrival of law enforcement, Vaquero forced his way to the front of the plane and began banging on the flight deck door, demanding, “I need the pilot to come outside!” officials said.

When a flight attendant attempted to intervene, Vaquero yelled, “I will really break your f**kin’ jaw, [N-word]!” officials said.

Vaquero also yelled, “I wanna see that f**kin’ captain! Come outside, you bitch-ass [N-word]!” officials said. When the captain emerged, Vaquero continued threatening the captain — while six inches from his face — until law enforcement intervened and escorted him off the flight, officials said.

Vaquero was charged by complaint in Newark federal court with one count of interference with flight crew members and attendants by assault or intimidation, officials said, adding that he was then released.

The charge of interfering with flight crew members and attendants carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000, officials said.

Acting Special Agent in Charge Terence G. Reilly called it "a terrifying attack and attempted breach of the flight deck" and said that "the harrowing flight and other similar incidents on board airplanes recently are creating tension and fear for fliers and crew members. FBI Newark has a warning for those who think it may not be a big deal — they're breaking federal law, and they will be brought to justice.”

