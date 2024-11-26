Alleged attempted Trump assassin's political rant revealed in prison letter

Ryan Wesley Routh, the 48-year-old Floridian charged with attempting to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump, revealed his political discontent in a letter addressed to a Politico reporter.

Routh was apprehended on September 16 after a Secret Service agent spotted the barrel of a rifle poking out of the bushes on golf course at the Trump International Golf Club at West Palm Beach, Florida. Routh was subsequently charged with attempting to kill the then-presidential candidate on September 26.

In the letter, which was written before the election, Routh called Trump a "dictator" and said we "must limit all Presidential power before Trump seizes our country" as well as "remove the power of our military by the President and place it with Congress before January."

Routh also ranted about the two-party system, claiming it is "designed to exclude most everyone" and forces voters to choose between "such flawed candidates."

“I am unclear how we allowed ourselves to fall into just a two-party system, but it infuriates me," Routh said in the letter.

“My entire life has been plagued by D’s and R’s," Routh continued. "It seems not long ago there was a push for the libertarian party and now a green party and maybe Truth party. But for some reason our leaders have not allowed any other party [to] be recognized in any race."

Routh's alleged assassination attempt came just two months after 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired shots at Trump in July during a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania. In the letter, Routh likened himself to Crooks, saying they were both “ready to die for freedom and democracy.”

Routh rounded out his rantings with a closing message demanding peace.

“My fellowmen,” the alleged would-be assassin wrote, “please demand peace.”

