Alleged co-founder of Sinaloa cartel, son of El Chapo arrested in US

Two of the most powerful drug lords in the infamous Mexican drug-trafficking cartel Sinaloa have been arrested in New Mexico.

On Thursday, alleged Sinaloa co-founder Ismael Zambada Garcia, aka "El Mayo," and Joaquin Guzman Lopez — the son of the other Sinaloa co-founder, Joaquin Guzman Loera, aka "El Chapo" — were arrested at the Doña Ana County International Jetport in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, about 20 miles northwest of El Paso, Texas.

Journalist Luis Chaparro ... indicated in a recent Substack article that both alleged drug lords had basically turned themselves in.

Back in February, Zambada — who founded Sinaloa with El Chapo in the 1980s — was indicted for allegedly conspiring to make and distribute fentanyl. Despite his deep association with one of the most ruthless drug cartels in the world, Zambada "has never spent a day in jail," the State Department said.

That all changed this week when Zambada, 76, boarded a plane with Joaquin Guzman, 38, believing that the two were headed to inspect property somewhere in Mexico. However, Guzman had reportedly turned on Zambada recently, believing that Zambada was somehow involved in the capture of Guzman's father, El Chapo, who is currently serving life plus 30 years in a supermax prison in Colorado.

According to the New York Times, Guzman "lured" Zambada onto the aircraft "under false pretenses." The plane then headed for the U.S., where federal agents were waiting.

Both Zambada and Guzman surrendered to authorities at the New Mexico airport without incident and were taken away separately. "It seemed like a pretty calm, arranged thing," one unnamed airport employee told CNN. That observation matches reporting from journalist Luis Chaparro, who indicated in a recent Substack article that both alleged drug lords had basically turned themselves in.

Authorities transported Guzman to Chicago but kept Zambada in the area. He appeared at the El Paso Magistrate Courtroom on Friday.

Both face multiple charges in connection with the manufacture of fentanyl, drug trafficking, and "leading the Cartel’s criminal operations," a DOJ press release said.

"Fentanyl is the deadliest drug threat our country has ever faced, and the Justice Department will not rest until every single cartel leader, member, and associate responsible for poisoning our communities is held accountable," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

Drug Enforcement Administration chief Anne Milgram said the arrests of El Mayo and the son of El Chapo strike "at the heart of the cartel that is responsible for the majority of drugs, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, killing Americans from coast to coast."

