Alvin Bragg accused of discriminating against straight white men in office's hiring practices

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, led by Soros-backed DA Alvin Bragg, has been accused of unlawfully discriminating against straight white men in its hiring practices.

On Tuesday, America First Legal, a group established by several surrogates of former President Donald Trump, filed a complaint with the Attorney Grievance Committee of the First Judicial Department in New York against Bragg and his office. The complaint points out several DEI-related preferences listed on the office's website, preferences that the AFL calls "unlawful discrimination" that amount to legal "misconduct."

'No American workplace is permitted to discriminate based on race or sex. That is illegal.'

A quick glance at the DA's website seems to support the AFL's accusations. A page discussing the onboarding of up-and-coming attorneys at the office mentions the word "diverse" four times, beginning with the banner at the top: "We are committed to the recruitment, hiring, retention, and promotion of a diverse staff" (emphasis added).

The online application for the office likewise reflects this emphasis on diversity. Not only does it force applicants to identify their race and "gender" — offering as options "a gender not listed" and "non-binary" — but it also gives applicants the chance to disclose personal LGBT-related identities without giving heterosexuals equal opportunity.

Even with this decidedly woke application, Bragg's office insists that it is "an inclusive equal opportunity employer committed to recruiting and retaining a diverse workforce and providing a work environment that is free from discrimination."

As the AFL noted, this assertion is a prima facie contradiction. "Both cannot be true," the AFL said, calling this apparent race-, sex-, and sexual-orientation-based discrimination "unlawful, deeply harmful, immoral."

"No American workplace is permitted to discriminate based on race or sex. That is illegal," AFL Vice President Dan Epstein said in a statement.

"We should expect that those who carry out law enforcement are held to the highest legal compliance standards. Under Alvin Bragg’s leadership, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office appears to have fallen below those high standards and unlawfully discriminated against employment applicants to his office. Lawyers are guardians of the Constitution and the law; compliance with the highest ethical standards is necessary to serve those who need access to justice with fidelity."

Bragg's office did not respond to the Daily Mail's request for comment. The grievance committee declined to comment, citing an ongoing investigation and complaint review process.

Last month, Bragg's office secured 34 felony convictions against Trump.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!