Amazon now offering even faster delivery in some cities, making 2-day delivery seem like a snail's pace

With the season for Christmas shopping now in full swing, Amazon is testing out a new service for much faster deliveries.

On Monday, Amazon announced the limited launch of Amazon Now, a delivery feature promising swift deliveries in 30 minutes or less.

Amazon Now is first launching in parts of Seattle, Washington, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The announcement called the service "ultra-fast" delivery.

Amazon Now is first launching in parts of Seattle, Washington, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

RELATED: Amazon wants Warner Bros. so it can rule your screen

Photographer: Bess Adler/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The service focuses on essential household items and groceries. Amazon's press release explains it will be using "specialized smaller facilities designed for efficient order fulfillment."

Prime members will have to pay delivery fees starting at $3.99 for an order, and non-Prime members will have to pay $13.99.

Amazon will continue to offer Prime members its usual same-day, overnight, and next-day delivery options.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!