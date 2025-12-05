Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Amazon now offering even faster delivery in some cities, making 2-day delivery seem like a snail's pace
December 05, 2025
The 'ultra-fast' delivery service will be launched in two cities to start.
With the season for Christmas shopping now in full swing, Amazon is testing out a new service for much faster deliveries.
On Monday, Amazon announced the limited launch of Amazon Now, a delivery feature promising swift deliveries in 30 minutes or less.
Amazon Now is first launching in parts of Seattle, Washington, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The announcement called the service "ultra-fast" delivery.
Photographer: Bess Adler/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The service focuses on essential household items and groceries. Amazon's press release explains it will be using "specialized smaller facilities designed for efficient order fulfillment."
Prime members will have to pay delivery fees starting at $3.99 for an order, and non-Prime members will have to pay $13.99.
Amazon will continue to offer Prime members its usual same-day, overnight, and next-day delivery options.
Cooper Williamson is a research assistant at Blaze Media and the profiles editor for Frontier magazine. He is a 2025 Publius Fellow with the Claremont Institute.
Cooper Williamson
Cooper Williamson
