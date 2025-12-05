Gov. Abbott talks redistricting victory, action against CAIR with Glenn Beck

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) joined Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck to share his reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on Republicans' proposed redistricting map. He also talked about his recent actions against the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

On Thursday, SCOTUS temporarily approved the GOP's redistricting efforts in Texas for use in the upcoming midterm election. As a result, Republicans are likely to gain five additional seats in the U.S. House.

'The Supreme Court beat down the lower court for violating that precedent.'

The Supreme Court's latest decision overturned a lower court's order, which would have required Texas to return to 2021 district lines.

Abbott joined "The Glenn Beck Program" on Friday morning to share his thoughts on the recent Supreme Court decision, calling it "huge news" for Republicans across the U.S.

"This is total vindication for the state of Texas, for the legislature," Abbott told Beck.

The Texas governor explained that the map was redrawn to "fully" comply with the U.S. Constitution and Supreme Court precedent as well as "truly represent the values of people of our state."

Abbott accused the lower court of abandoning precedent previously established by SCOTUS.

"The Supreme Court beat down the lower court for violating that precedent," he told Beck.

Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

During Friday morning's interview, Abbott also discussed his effort to remove the Council on American-Islamic Relations' tax-exempt status, citing the organization's alleged ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas.

Abbott sent a letter to Secretary Scott Bessent earlier this week requesting that the Treasury Department open an investigation into the group and suspend its tax-exempt status.

"CAIR has historic connections to terrorism," Abbott stated. "Here's the bottom line: If CAIR doesn't want to be labeled as a terrorist organization, if it wants to shed its early ties to terrorism, it needs to stop supporting those who are identified by the federal government as supporters of terrorism."

"Because they support terrorists to this day, that is exactly why they deserve, for one, to be labeled a foreign organization, and, for another, why they should not be receiving the benefits of a 501(c)(3) organization," he added.

Greg Abbott. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

CAIR sent its own letter to Bessent the following day, claiming to debunk the governor's accusations.

"Governor Abbott is afraid," CAIR stated. "He knows that his proclamation targeting CAIR-Texas is unconstitutional, so now he is desperately trying to find another way to target our organization."

"Unfortunately for Mr. Abbott, his lies about us are easily disprovable and the truth about him is clearly evident: He's an Israel First politician who is obsessed with CAIR because our lawsuits have defeated his attempts to silence Texans critical of Israel three times in a row. We look forward to defeating him in court for a fourth time soon, God willing," CAIR's statement read.

