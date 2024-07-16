Amber Rose fires back at Joy Reid after she criticizes rousing RNC speech: 'Stop being a race baiter'

Model and rapper Amber Rose lambasted MSNBC's Joy Reid after she tried to criticize Rose's speech on the first evening of the Republican National Convention.

Rose was widely applauded for her emotional and effective speech, but Reid decided to attack her on the basis that she had made her celebrity on support from the black community.

"It's ironic that they were able to recruit this young woman, who, she's a racially ambiguous, I don't want to say she's black because she has said she is not, so I don't want to say 'this black woman,'" Reid said on MSNBC.

"But they brought somebody whose whole career is based in black culture. She used to be on a show on BET, that's the reason that most people know who she is. She dated one of the most prominent African-American rappers in the business, in the history of hip-hop," she continued, referring to Kanye West.

"And the fact that she is the person they're using to try to recruit people of color and to say that this is the person, the endorser of Donald Trump who you should trust, when she won't even claim the culture that brought her to the table?" Reid concluded. "I am dubious that this will work."

Rose fired back in a social media post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Hi @JoyAnnReid I’ve never said I wasn’t black I said I identify as biracial," she wrote.

"I’m not going to invalid my white father to make you feel more comfortable. Stop being a race baiter ur president does enough race baiting for all of us," she added.

Her missive garnered more than 3.2 million views in a few hours.

Other Democrats recognized how dangerous Rose's speech was to their party that is relying on black support for the upcoming elections.

“That was probably the most dangerous speech for the Democratic coalition,” sand Democratic strategist Van Jones on CNN. “That is a young woman of color. She is describing the experience that a lot of people have — feeling that maybe, if you’re around too many liberals, you might get criticized too much or you might not be able to speak your mind, and she spoke to it really well.”

