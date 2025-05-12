Hamas releases last American hostage after 584 days — Trump reveals why Hamas did it

President Donald Trump confirmed reports that Hamas was releasing an American held in the Gaza Strip as a hostage since 2023 and said the terror group freed him in order to seek a ceasefire.

Twenty-one-year-old Edan Alexander was raised in New Jersey and is believed to be the last living American hostage held by the terror group. The bodies of four other Americans are believed to be in the terror group's possession.

"I am happy to announce that Edan Alexander, an American citizen who has been held hostage since October 2023, is coming home to his family. I am grateful to all those involved in making this monumental news happen," wrote Trump on Sunday.

Hamas says that it is seeking a ceasefire in order to open border crossings into the Gaza Strip and allow aid to flow in. Human rights groups have criticized Israel for shutting down aid to pressure Hamas to release more hostages.

"This was a step taken in good faith towards the United States and the efforts of the mediators — Qatar and Egypt — to put an end to this very brutal war and return ALL living hostages and remains to their loved ones," Trump continued.

The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed that Alexander had arrived at one of its facilities and would receive a physical and mental checkup before meeting with his family. He had been held captive for 584 days.

A Hamas official told PBS that the group expected some concessions from the U.S. in return for the hostage release.

"The ball is now in the American and Israeli court. We gave the Americans what they asked for. They need to get the other side to give things too," the official said.

However, Israel said that nothing was promised in return for the release of Alexander. There are about 58 hostages remaining in captivity.

"Hopefully this is the first of those final steps necessary to end this brutal conflict," the president concluded.

