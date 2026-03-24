American hostage to finally return home after Taliban captivity

An American hostage has been released by the Taliban after more than a year in custody.

Fox News reported Tuesday that Dennis Coyle, an American academic who spent nearly two decades in Afghanistan before being detained by the Taliban without charges, has finally been released after more than a year in near-solitary confinement.

'Today, Dennis is on his way home.'

Coyle, 64, was taken from his home in Kabul in January 2025.

"The United States welcomes the release of American citizen Dennis Coyle, who was wrongfully detained in Afghanistan for more than a year," Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs Adam Boehler said in a statement to Fox News.

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Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP via Getty Images

Earlier this month, Secretary of State Marco Rubio designated Afghanistan as a state sponsor of wrongful detention, writing on social media, "The Taliban continue to use terrorist tactics to seek policy concessions, but it won't work under this administration. The Taliban must release Dennis Coyle, Mahmood Habibi, and all Americans unjustly detained in Afghanistan."

On Tuesday, Rubio celebrated Coyle's release as "a positive step towards ending the practice of hostage diplomacy."

"Earlier this month, I met Molly, Amy, and Patti as they asked for help freeing their brother Dennis Coyle from detention in Afghanistan. Today, Dennis is on his way home. We thank the UAE and Qatar for their support," Rubio said on social media.

Coyle's family told Fox News that Coyle had been working legally as an academic researcher to support language communities in Afghanistan.

He was seized on January 27, 2025, just days after another American, Ryan Corbett, was released at the start of President Trump's second term, CBS News reported on the anniversary of Coyle's detention.

Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Coyle's release on social media. A section of the translated post on X reads: "[The release] has further strengthened the atmosphere of trust between the two countries. Likewise, it expresses the hope that both countries will, in the future, find ways to resolve the remaining issues through mutual understanding and constructive dialogue."

Habibi's status is unclear. The U.S. government, including the House Foreign Affairs Committee, claims he was taken hostage by the Taliban in August 2022. The State Department has offered a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to his whereabouts.

CBS News reported in January that the Taliban denies that they arrested him.

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