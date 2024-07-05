Americans in Idaho cross out parade policy banning religious symbols

The organization running the Independence Day parade in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, recently introduced a policy prohibiting the display of "symbols associated with specific political movements, religions, or ideologies."

That ban was understood to extend to the kind of Christian crosses that Americans carried through the city's streets on the Fourth of July.

The board of directors of the Coeur d'Alene Regional Chamber of Commerce noted in an op-ed, "Our intention with this policy was simple: to create an environment where everyone feels welcome and respected."

The chamber's new signage policy noted, "We admire that you are passionate about what you believe in, but this parade is NOT the platform for promoting individual beliefs," reported the Coeur d'Alene Press.

'Christians should be free to respectfully proclaim the Gospel, the cross of Christ, and the Christian flag.'

Religious symbols were lumped in with other "individual beliefs" deemed unacceptable for a Fourth of July parade, such as political displays that might incite division or unrest. Those found in violation were to be targeted for immediate removal.

The backlash was fierce and swift.

The Idaho Family Policy Center, a Christian organization linked to the Family Policy Alliance, campaigned against the policy, suggesting that "it's impossible to celebrate America without fully embracing our nation's — and our state's — Christian heritage."

"Christians should be free to respectfully proclaim the Gospel, the cross of Christ, and the Christian flag. This is especially true at celebrations of the United States of America," said the organization. "It's time to push back against this censorship of our founding values — and stand with conviction for religious expression at local Independence Day celebrations."

"Any and all religious symbols should be allowed," Paul Van Noy, president of the Kootenai County Ministerial Association and pastor of Candlelight Christian Fellowship church, told the local paper. "Everybody should have their right to be represented faithfully and properly."

On July 2, the board of directors for the Coeur d'Alene Regional Chamber of Commerce acknowledged that its new guidelines "unfortunately led to misunderstandings and accusations."

"The backlash we have received is distressing and disappointing, especially for our president/CEO, Linda Coppess, a person of deep faith," added the board.

Coppess said in a separate statement, "This year, we introduced guidelines to ensure we honor America's military and not open the door to offensive displays. While we understand the significance of various symbols, we intend to keep the parade welcoming for everyone. After consideration and consultation, the executive board of directors has made an exception for the religious symbols."

Coppess further stressed that the policy implicating religious imagery as offensive was "not meant to isolate individuals or be considered an anti-religious policy."

It appears that local residents leaned into their Christian expression following the controversy.

Footage from the event shows multiple parade-goers carrying crosses of various sizes or wearing clothing with Christian symbols.

The Idaho Family Policy Center also shared photos of crosses both big and small appearing in the city's downtown, emphasizing on X, "Christians should be free to express their faith at celebrations of this country."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!