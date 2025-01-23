Ana Navarro likens Snoop Dogg to a 'trained seal' for performing at pro-Trump event; some in 'The View' audience seem shocked

Co-host of "The View" Ana Navarro likened rapper Snoop Dogg to a "trained seal" over his decision to perform at a recent event celebrating President Donald Trump's inauguration.

What's more, a few in the audience of "The View" seemed to react with shock at Navarro's comparison.

'So I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump.'

Navarro criticized Snoop Dogg's apparent shift in politics, given the rapper pretended to shoot a Trump clown in a 2017 music video — and prior to Trump's first inauguration, Snoop Dogg promised on social media to ridicule anyone who performed at the ceremony: “I’m gonna roast the f*** out one of you Uncle Tom a** n***** for doing it."

Navarro said during Tuesday's episode of "The View" that "if you opposed and stood up against Trump in 2017, but you were there now. If you spoke up against Trump Jan. 7, 2021, but you were there now applauding him like a trained seal — Donald Trump has not changed, you've changed."

Immediately after Navarro uttered the words "trained seal," a few in the audience seemed to react with shock as a handful of "oooh" exclamations were audible. But despite the smattering of gasps, the audience roundly applauded Navarro after she was done speaking.

You can watch the clip from "The View" segment here.

EW reported that Snoop Dogg performed over the weekend at the Crypto Ball, a pre-inaugural event. The Associated Press said that after a social media user posted a video of Snoop Dogg's performance, some were outraged by it.

In a January 2024 interview with the Times, Snoop Dogg seemed to have changed his tune.

“He ain’t done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris," Snoop told the outlet regarding the founder of Death Row Records, which signed Snoop Dogg in the early 1990s, according to EW. "So I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump."

EW said it reached out to a Snoop Dogg representative for comment.

