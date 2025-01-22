Snoop Dogg boards the MAGA train — but should we welcome him?

Hip-hop rap mogul Snoop Dogg has apparently joined Team Trump. On Friday, January 17, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” singer performed at a crypto event celebrating Donald Trump’s inauguration. Now, many of his fans are ready to drop him like he’s hot. The backlash from Trump-haters has been swift for Snoop.

Unfortunately, he may find that Trump’s loyal supporters don’t want him either. After all, the musician did pretend to shoot a Trump clown in the music video for his song “Lavender” back in 2017. He’s also made several hateful remarks about the president’s supporters. Before Trump’s first inauguration, Snoop Dogg took to social media and vowed to make fun of anyone who performed at the ceremony: “I’m gonna roast the f**k out one of you Uncle Tom a** n***** for doing it,” he said.

Given Snoop's history, Jason Whitlock, for one, isn’t ready to welcome him to the team.

“I just don't like Snoop being fast-tracked on board the MAGA train,” he tells contributors Shemeka Michelle, Urboy Butter, and T.J. Moe.

Shemeka agrees. “I am a Snoop Dogg fan, and it still pissed me off.”

“I just don't like the fact that he was able to say all of the things that he said, putting down Trump supporters … and then he gets, like you said, fast-tracked,” she admits. “I welcome everybody onto the Trump train, but they need to sit in the back.”

Butter, on the other hand, thinks it’s in our best interest to welcome Snoop Dogg and other celebrities to the MAGA movement — even if it leaves a bad taste in the mouth.

“For so long the Democrats have owned culture in America,” he says, but Snoop Dogg’s performance at the event “is symbolic of what's happening and what Donald Trump has done.”

“We are in control of culture now. … [Snoop Dogg] being allowed to come in, to me, is an indication of change,” he tells the panel. “This is the Democrat stranglehold over culture being disintegrated right in front of our eyes.”

T.J. Moe has a different perspective. While many think that Snoop Dogg is just pandering to power, Moe says that his sudden reversal “might be real” because many celebrities genuinely “liked Trump before they had to pretend to hate him.”

Why Trump continues to welcome back people like Snoop Dogg, however, is beyond him.

Whitlock, upon hearing the news that Snoop Dogg would be performing at the gala, was disappointed, but mostly because he wanted it to be Kanye West, who’s “been an authentic Trump supporter since day one.”

He also speculates that it’s only a matter of time before Snoop Dogg deboards the MAGA train.

“I can see Snoop Dogg in 12 months cutting a new song and video — 'I tried MAGA and they just as racist as I thought they were,'” he says. “I just don’t trust Snoop Dogg.”

