Frustration over transgender 'acceptance' allegedly fueled Georgia shooting: CNN report

CNN reported that the FBI had found evidence linked to the alleged Apalachee High School shooter that could explain his motivation.

The report cited documents claiming that a Discord account was identified last year by the FBI as belonging to Colt Gray. According to CNN's summary of the posts, the account owner said that he was planning an attack on an elementary school and expressed "frustration with the acceptance of transgender people."

'I cant kill myself yet, cause I’m not contributing anything to culture.'

Police arrested Colt Gray after he allegedly went on a shooting spree that took the lives of two students and two teachers and injured another nine people on Wednesday.

The Discord user also reportedly posted photographs of firearms and stated, “im committing a mass shooting and im waiting a good 2-3 years [sic]."

Another post allegedly read, “I cant kill myself yet, cause I’m not contributing anything to culture I need to go out knowing I did [sic].”

The FBI referred the tip about the account to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, but deputies closed their investigation after concluding that the Discord user making the threats "could not be substantiated."

A spokesperson for Discord confirmed to CNN that the company shut down the account "believed to be associated" with Gray last year for violating its terms against extremism.

Gray's father was also arrested after investigators found that he allegedly gifted the gun used in the attack to his son even after officials warned about threats he made.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!