FBI asking public's help in case of women reportedly murdered, 5-year-old girl shot, and 10-month-old baby abducted in New Mexico

There is a local, state, and federal investigation into the tragic case of two women reportedly murdered, a 5-year-old shot, and a 10-month-old baby abducted in New Mexico.

Around 4:26 p.m. on May 3, police were notified that there were two injured females at Ned Houk Park in Clovis, New Mexico. The two women were dead from gunshot wounds at the crime scene near a silver Dodge minivan, according to police.

A 5-year-old girl was also allegedly found at the crime scene suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The girl was rushed to the local Plains Regional Medical Center. The girl was later transferred to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas.

Clovis Police Department Deputy Chief Trevor Thron said the 5-year-old girl was receiving care and recovering.

There was an infant car seat, an infant stroller, and a small baby bottle left at the crime scene.

Also, a 10-month-old baby was allegedly stolen from the alleged murder scene. Authorities named the infant as Eleia Maria Torres.

Police issued an Amber Alert for the baby on Friday.

The baby has brown eyes, brown hair, is 28 inches tall, and weighs 23 pounds, according to officials.

Police identified both women from Texico as Samantha Cisneros, 23, and Taryn Allen, 23.

Investigators believe that Cisneros is the mother of the abducted 10-month-old and the injured 5-year-old.

ABC News reported, "The identity of the suspect is currently unknown, however, officials said the suspect may be in a maroon Honda car, of an unknown model."

Clovis Police Department Chief Roy Rice stated on Sunday, "We need to show our community’s support. There have been a lot of tragic events, and a lot of people are damaged and are victims in this. And we’re here to help them."

An investigation is ongoing.

Albuquerque FBI Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda urged the public to come forward with information regarding the "horrific acts."

The Clovis Police Department said in a statement: "We ask you to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. The Clovis Police Department also would like to remind you that information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 program, accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000."

