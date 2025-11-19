'Backroom deal': Nancy Mace to force a vote on Cory Mills after Republicans shield Epstein-texting Democrat

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina is leading the charge to censure her GOP colleague Rep. Cory Mills of Florida.

Mace will force a vote to censure Mills Wednesday night after she alleged the Florida congressman dodged a similar censure effort Tuesday night by cutting a deal with Democrats.

'The swamp protects itself.'

A handful of Republicans broke from their party and prevented Democratic Delegate Stacey Plaskett of the Virgin Islands from being censured after the House Oversight Committee revealed documents that she had colluded with Jeffrey Epstein by texting with him during a 2019 congressional hearing.

Since the censure vote failed, Mace and some of her GOP colleagues have alleged that Plaskett's protection was secured in exchange for the suppression of Mills' own censure.

"Another backroom deal so Cory Mills can’t get censored [sic] for Stolen Valor," Mace said in a post on X. "I have the General who 'recommended' him for the Bronze Star on record saying he never wrote it, never read it and never personally signed it. This. Is. Washington."

"The Plaskett censure failed because house leadership exchanged that censure failure for the withdrawal of a vote to censure and refer Cory Mills to house ethics for investigation," Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida said in a post on X. "The swamp protects itself."

Mace is looking to censure Mills over a string of scandals, including "alleged stolen valor, arms deals he's under investigation for and alleged abuses toward women." Blaze News first reported on some of these allegations.

This is not the first time Mills has been accused of cutting backroom deals with Democrats.

In September, Mills was the deciding vote that prevented the House from censuring Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar (Minn.) over a series of insensitive comments she made following Charlie Kirk's vicious assassination. Mills claimed that while he abhorred Omar's views, she had a First Amendment right to express them.

At the same time, reports suggested that Mills protected Omar to squelch his own censure in the House.

Mills' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

