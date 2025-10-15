Rep. Cory Mills' legal woes may not be over now that restraining order is granted

An American beauty queen expressed relief after her request for a restraining order against a sitting U.S. congressman was granted Tuesday, and her attorney implied that more legal actions may be coming.

Lindsey Langston sought the order against Republican Rep. Cory Mills of Florida based on accusations that he had threatened to release compromising videos of her after she ended their romantic relationship.

'There's certainly the evidence there to pursue criminal charges. I would suspect that this isn't the last time you're going to hear about this.'

Langston and her attorney, Bobi Frank, answered questions from Blaze News and other outlets on Wednesday. When asked whether Mills would face criminal prosecution over the sextortion accusation, Frank implied there was a possibility he might.

"I am not a prosecutor, and I am not a law enforcement officer, but I can tell you I have a lot of experience in both the civil and criminal arenas in our justice system," she responded.

"Certainly from my perspective, the allegations that Ms. Langston made have been absolutely substantiated in each of the elements of two particular crimes ... through the findings of fact that the court issued," Frank added. "So I will say this: There's certainly the evidence there to pursue criminal charges. I would suspect that this isn't the last time you're going to hear about this."

When asked if she knew whether anything had been filed or was in the works, she repeated only that the TRO ruling on Tuesday was unlikely to be the last time they would hear about the case.

"The Court, considering the totality of the testimony and circumstances, does not find the Respondent's testimony concerning the intimate videos to be truthful," Judge Fred Koberlein Jr. wrote in granting the restraining order against Mills.

The judge also wrote that the purpose of at least some of Mills' messages to Langston "was to continue to harass and cause emotional distress" to her.

Frank went on to call on Republicans and Democrats to vote to purge Mills from Congress over the sextortion allegations as well as numerous other scandals and controversies.

"It's clear as day that Cory Mills is synonymous with unethical behavior," she added. "This is not an isolated incident. He leaves a trail of unethical behavior."

Frank quoted from the order that forbids Mills from referring to Langston on any social media platform.

"If Mr. Mills chooses to take even one step, performs one act that is harassing, threatening, or intimidating in any fashion, we will react swiftly and severely."

Langston's attorney said they were thankful that the judge gave the TRO case proper consideration.

"He clearly took this case very seriously, and that is demonstrated in the 14-page injunction that he painstakingly wrote," she said.

Frank praised her client for speaking out about the accusations.

"She found the courage, the strength, the perseverance to hold Cory Mills responsible, primarily because of her fear," she said. "That is amazing, astonishing. It's to be commended."

When asked if justice had been served, Langston described her emotional reaction to being told the restraining order had been granted.

"I do feel that justice was served, and I can't even describe the relief that I felt once I got the phone call that I had been issued the injunction for protection. I felt like I'm able to live my life again," she said.

"I hope that it serves as a clear message to victims, whether it be physical violence, intimidation, threats, coercion, anything like that," Langston added.

"I hope that you come forward. I hope that you stick to your guns. Be thorough. Be truthful and have faith in the justice system because it is there to protect you. There are laws in place to protect you. Know your rights, and have courage," she continued.

A representative for Mills did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

