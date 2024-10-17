Baltimore police issue arrest warrant for Ravens fan who brutally beat opposing team's fans in viral video after NFL game

Baltimore police announced Thursday that they had issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in relation to a viral video showing a Ravens fan brutally beating down two men wearing jerseys of an opposing team.

Online sleuths called for people to try to identify the man who apparently attacked two football fans without provocation following a match on Sunday between the Ravens and the Washington Commanders.

'He clearly and intentionally wanted to hurt that guy bad for wearing a shirt!'

The harrowing video shows the imposing man walk up to the two men on South Charles Street before kicking one and then punching him in the face. He then grabs the other man and throws him into a brick wall.

The man flexes for the person recording the incident, who cheers on the beating.

Most people excoriated the attacker in responses to the video being posted on social media.

"What a piece of s***. Not to mention those two dudes combined are barely bigger than him. Fight someone your own size," read one popular response.

"Prison for attempted murder. He wasn't defending himself, it wasn't an altercation that got outta hand. He clearly and intentionally wanted to hurt that guy bad for wearing a shirt! 10 years minimum!" read another response.

Online sleuths identified the man and hounded his employers at the Maury Donnelly & Parr insurance agency until the company announced Monday that it had fired him.

Police said the two victims were 23 years old and confirmed the identity of the suspect as 24-year-old John Callis. The suspect is facing first-degree aggravated assault and three counts of second-degree assault.

Baltimore won the game Sunday against the Commanders by a score of 30 to 23.

A photo of Callis can be viewed on WBAL-TV's news report on YouTube.

