Pastor ignites backlash by shaming black Trump supporters as 'ignorant stupid Negroes,' says Trump will make them slaves

An Alabama pastor has ignited backlash by demeaning black Trump supporters as "ignorant stupid Negroes" and hinting that former President Donald Trump will make them slaves when he gets back into the White House.

Pastor Michael R. Jordan of the New Era Baptist Church in Birmingham posted the incendiary messages on the church's sign.

Jordan plans to leave the message up outside his church through the inauguration.

Jordan had the following message on the church's sign: “Warning African Americans: A vote for Trump will put blacks back to picking cotton.”

The other side of the sign reads: “Attention to all blacks who plan to vote for Trump: You are an ignorant stupid Negro.”

The controversial sign sparked outrage.

Alabama's Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth — a Republican — said of the sign, "Churches are supposed to spread the Gospel, offer messages of God’s love, and share the life of Christ, not threaten, intimidate, and insult those who exercise their right to vote and support the candidate that is best for them. Those responsible for this sign should be ashamed."

When Jordan was asked if his controversial style might hurt his church, he told WVTM-TV, “No, they know point-blank it's an ear-catcher.”

Jordan added, "He's thinking from a Republican point of view. Donald Trump is making sad, pitiful negative statements about people every day."

During his 32-year tenure at the New Era Baptist Church, the pastor has had a history of making inflammatory statements on his church's sign.

In 2019, he displayed a sign that read: “A white vote for Trump is pure racism.”

Alabama.com noted that Jordan attacked the Church of the Highlands in 2018 for planning to launch a church in a predominantly black neighborhood by calling it a “slavemaster” church.

In 2017, he posted a message that said: “Trump deceived poor white folks.”

In 2004, Jordan's church had a sign that read: “AIDS is God’s curse on homosexuals.”

According to the Christian Post, Jordan said, “This is my ministry. This is my calling. Pastor, white or black, is a watchman. I’m going to take a stand.”

