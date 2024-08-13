This is not 'traditional dress': Actor Ben Savage critiques Islamism by sharing images of women wearing burkas

Beloved actor Ben Savage has shared a series of images and videos critical of Islamism over how the dress of women in Muslim countries has evolved over the years.

Over the span of a few days, Savage shared multiple videos that featured comparisons of burkas, niqabs, and other cumbersome garments with the traditional, non-Islamic dress of women in the same regions.

'Woman, Life, Freedom.'

One video in particular mentioned Afghanistan, Algeria, India, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Morocco, Pakistan, and Yemen as places where Muslim women wear the concealing garments.

"This is not Pakistani traditional dress," the video said, for example.

Under a series of images on his Instagram story, Savage captioned the photos with the text "Woman, Life, Freedom."

Also on his Instagram page, Savage shared a post that claimed "Iraq legalized child marriage by lowering the minimum legal marriage age to just 9."

According to multiple outlets, the Iraqi government has indeed proposed changing marriage laws that would make the minimum age 9 for girls and 15 for boys. According to the Standard, the previous age was 18.

Despite the existing law, the Times of India cited a UNICEF report that claimed 28% of Iraqi females are already married before the age of 18.

The law does not appear to have been passed yet.

Savage ran for Congress in 2024 in California's 30th Congressional District where Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff previously sat. Savage came in seventh with just 4% of the vote and did not advance past the primary.

The 43-year-old ran as a Democrat who shared many social justice views related to the left but also advocated for strong public safety measures.

Savage's social media pages are quite political, although the "Boy Meets World" star does not include direct statements.

His latest Instagram post said, "Bring the Bibas family home," in reference to an Israeli family who were captured on October 7, 2023, by Hamas terrorists.

On his X page, Savage has honored slain police officers and shared pro-America sentiments for Memorial Day.

As for his career in show business, Savage has remained distant in recent years from his 1990s Disney co-stars. As former castmates Rider Strong, Danielle Fishel, and Will Friedle have enjoyed success with a podcast that reviews their hit sitcom, Savage has yet to appear on the program.

"He just kind of disappeared from our lives," Fishel revealed in an interview with Variety.

Neither Savage nor his former campaign have responded to requests for interviews with Blaze News.

