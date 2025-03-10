Biden burned $1.1 trillion on DEI-infused agency programs

The Biden administration burned through more than $1.1 trillion in taxpayer funds for federal agency programs infused with diversity, equity, and inclusion elements, according to a study from the Center for Renewing America and the Functional Government Initiative.



The 59-page study, published on Monday, uncovered a trillion dollars spent on "divisive, identity-based programs and policies."

'Show just how quickly pernicious ideologies can spread inside the government.'

As part of its effort to embed DEI across the federal government agencies, the Biden administration launched "Equity Action Plans," which it claimed were intended to "advanc[e] racial equity and support for underserved communities."

"In reality, the systemic focus on DEI poisoned federal governance, contributing to the substantial increase in related spending and diverting resources toward controversial policies, away from agency missions," the CRA and the FGI stated.

The study revealed that under former President Joe Biden, the federal government wasted "at least $1 trillion" on 460 DEI-related programs across 24 agencies.

The report sorted the programs into three categories: "Cut," with 10 initiatives "explicitly dedicated to DEI"; "weed," with 144 where DEI "could be either reduced or strategically redirected"; and "audit," with 306 programs "not explicitly designed with a DEI focus" but requiring further review to "assess the extent and efficacy of their DEI components."

The initiatives included the Department of Defense's plan to "integrate environmental/economic justice tools," the Federal Emergency Management Agency's goal to "install equity as a foundation of emergency management," and the Department of Labor's mandate to "embed equity in a sustainable manner that recognizes the multiple and overlapping identities held by workers."

According to the study, the DOD spent over $33 billion on programs that included DEI initiatives, the DOL spent nearly $8.5 billion, and the Department of Homeland Security, which encompasses FEMA, spent $5.3 billion.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development reportedly spent the most on these controversial programs, over $678 billion, followed by the Department of Education with $136 billion.

The CRA and the FGI applauded President Donald Trump for taking "swift action" to eliminate the previous administration's wasteful DEI spending.

Wade Miller, senior adviser for CRA, stated, "DEI is deeply rooted throughout all aspects of the federal government, and it needs to be eliminated completely. Thankfully, the Trump administration has already embarked on a vitally necessary complete audit of each and every government program."

"We offer, in this report, what we hope are additional resources and tools that the new administration and Congress can use to identify, destroy, and permanently remove DEI from the federal government," Miller added.

Roderick Law, a spokesperson for FGI, explained that the study could "expedite the elimination of DEI from the executive branch and show just how quickly pernicious ideologies can spread inside the government."

"The nature of DEI is both divisive and anti-American, so why force it onto the military, the Commerce Department, or the EPA?" Law questioned. "After President Biden lavishly funded and pushed these controversial principles into every possible area of government, our hope is that raising these questions and offering Congress and responsible executive branch officials tools and suggestions can keep it from happening again."