Biden settles lawsuit to reopen near-vacant $85M ICE detention facility
December 26, 2024
A judge's 2020 COVID order effectively prohibited the facility's use.
The Biden administration settled a lawsuit to reopen an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in California that has remained nearly empty since 2020.
There are currently three detainees in the 1,940-bed Adelanto ICE Processing Center, the New York Post reported Tuesday.
'Biden Admin and DOJ are rolling the red carpet for Trump's deportation machine.'
In May, the federal government agreed to continue funding the $85 million facility despite a judge's 2020 court order that prevented ICE from bringing in additional detainees due to a lawsuit regarding the spread of COVID-19. The judge's order compelled ICE to transfer detainees to other facilities, significantly reducing the number of individuals housed at the center.
The facility was slated to close in December when ICE launched a 60-day order to evaluate the impact of the ongoing litigation, maintenance costs, and operational requirements, Fox News Digital reported. ICE subsequently announced a 120-day review, further delaying the facility's closure.
An ICE spokesperson told the news outlet, "The new task order will extend beyond the current 60-day task order issued on Dec. 19 — expiring Feb. 19 — and provides additional time for potential relief from ongoing litigation that prevents full use of the facility."
In January, RJ Hauman, president of the National Immigration Center for Enforcement, spoke out against a potential settlement. Hauman said, "What is there to settle, and why even discuss a settlement? This is an enforcement show as we enter a critical election year."
The Biden administration's recent settlement indicates that the ICE facility will once again be fully operational ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's plan to launch mass deportations of illegal aliens.
California-based immigration lawyer Nicolette Glazer called the agreement "horrible" news. Glazer wrote in a post on X, "Well F**k, what can I say, Biden Admin and DOJ [Department of Justice] are rolling the red carpet for Trump's deportation machine."
Earlier this month, Democrats called for the facility's closure, claiming that its conditions put detainees' safety and well-being at risk. A 2018 Department of Homeland Security Inspector General report revealed "a number of serious issues" at the facility following an unannounced inspection. The report claimed the IG's office found "nooses made from braided bed sheets" in several cells, "inappropriate segregation," and "failure to provide timely and adequate medical care."
Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.) stated, "I've had detainees come out and they are sobbing because of the conditions there."
"They should not be imprisoning people," Chu declared. "It's just horrendous."
Chu called the facility "a huge waste of money."
Candace Hathaway is a staff writer for Blaze News.
