Biden voters tell CBS reporter they're ready to support Trump after he makes unique tax proposal: 'Would change their vote'

A CBS News reporter spoke to a group of swing-state Biden voters who may be persuaded to support Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

While speaking at a campaign rally in Nevada on Sunday, Trump promised supporters that one of the first things he will do if he wins re-election is eliminate the taxation of tips.

'That is enough to make them switch from voting Democrat to Republican if Donald Trump is promising something like that to them.'

"For those hotel workers and people that get tips, you’re going to be very happy. Because when I get to office, we are going to not charge taxes on tips," Trump said. "We're not going to do it, and we're going to do that right away, first thing in office because it's been a point of contention for years and years and years. And you do a great job of service, you take care of people, and I think it's going to be something that really is deserved."

The proposal is red meat in Nevada because "hospitality and leisure" workers comprise 23% of the state's workforce. Each of those roughly 361,000 people would greatly benefit if the Internal Revenue Service stopped collecting taxes on tips.

It turns out the policy would also benefit Trump.

On Monday, CBS News reporter Olivia Rinaldi said she talked to a group of service workers who confirmed they would change their vote to Trump because of his promise.

"I did talk with some hotel workers yesterday, some service workers here in Las Vegas about how that is playing with them," Rinaldi reported.

"And about six people told me that would change their vote," she revealed. "That is enough to make them switch from voting Democrat to Republican if Donald Trump is promising something like that to them."

CBS' @olivialarinaldi says 6 people in Nevada told her that President Trump's pledge to eliminate taxes on tips would change their vote from Democrat to Republican in November. pic.twitter.com/kzfpj00O0X

— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 10, 2024

Ending the taxation of tips requires congressional authorization because the IRS currently views cash and non-cash tips as taxable income.

However, making the change is not out of the realm of possibility.

If Trump wins the White House and Republicans retake control of the Senate and retain control of the House, they could pass new tax reforms that include the elimination of tip taxation.

Considering that employers in most states are allowed to pay tipped employees a significantly lower wage than non-tipped employees, the policy would likely receive widespread support.

