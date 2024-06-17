Biden issues another World Elder Abuse Awareness Day proclamation

President Joe Biden, who has issued a World Elder Abuse Awareness Day proclamation each year of his presidency, issued another on Friday.

"NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim June 15, 2024, as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. I encourage all Americans to be diligent; work together to strengthen existing partnerships; and develop new opportunities to improve our Nation's prevention of and response to elder abuse, neglect, and exploitation," the proclamation declares.

'Right now, there is no way that President Biden is actually in charge.'

Regarding the proclamation, GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah tweeted, "Is this some sort of sick joke? An act of mockery against Joe Biden—by the Biden White House?"

"Has someone made Jill read this?" South Carolina state Rep. Adam Morgan tweeted, referring to first lady Jill Biden.

U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana has said that he believes the first lady and those surrounding President Biden "should be charged with elder abuse."

Actress Patricia Heaton has suggested that the president "is clearly incapacitated."

"The Democrats must find a new candidate even if it's the slimy Gavin Newsom. Right now, there is no way that President Biden is actually in charge. So the question is, who is? Americans should know who is making the decisions. This can't go on for another four years should the Democrats win," Heaton said in a tweet.

"Imagine a wife allowing her husband's frailty to be paraded across an international stage in such an undignified manner in service of political power. Quite Shakespearean. And unthinkable. And yet here we are," she said in another post.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!