Trans activists get rude awakening when park officials thwart Yosemite stunt

On May 20, an enormous transgender pride flag was hung vertically from the summit of Yosemite’s El Capitan by a trans activist group that hilariously calls itself “Trans Is Natural.” The stunt was a protest against President Trump’s “anti-trans” policies, specifically the removal of mentions of “transgender” and “intersex” people from government websites.

The leader of the group, a bearded man wearing short shorts and drag makeup who goes by the name “Pattie Gonia,” posted a TikTok from the national park explaining the group’s activism.

Allie Beth Stuckey reacted to the video on a recent episode of “Relatable.”

“We carry the largest trans pride flag to ever be flown in a national park and unfurled it on the side of El Cap to prove a point: that trans is natural. The Trump administration and transphobes would love to have you believe that being trans is unnatural, but species that can transition sexes can be found on every continent and in every ocean on planet Earth,” he said, displaying an image of clownfish, which are protandrous hermaphrodites, meaning they are born male and can change into females later in life.

Allie dismantles his argument with one simple truth: “Humans are not fish.”

She reads between the lines of Pattie’s argument: “You see what he did there? He didn’t say ‘transition gender.’”

“For a long time the ridiculous and false assertion was that gender and sex are separate — that gender is how you identify and how you manifest your feelings about who you are, and your sex is biological. Now they're just saying you can actually transition your sex,” Allie explains.

Except that claim falls immediately flat when you consider that it’s literally impossible to change chromosomes and gametes.

Those “can't be transitioned, so even if it is true that other species can transition sex, the question is can humans transition sexes? And the answer is no,” says Allie, which means being “trans” is “actually the least natural thing in the world.”

“Gender and sex, by the way, are interchangeable. I don't buy this idea that … how you feel on the inside can oppose biological reality,” she adds, calling it a “religious, philosophical idea that is just not true.”

“If something is natural and obvious and observable, you don't have to declare it with a giant flag in a national park — you just don’t.”

Funny enough, Pattie didn’t get the declaration he hoped for. Just shortly after the pink, blue, and black monstrosity was hoisted, park officials ordered its removal, citing policies prohibiting unauthorized displays on park land. In less than two hours, hikers and tourists went back to looking at God’s creation — untainted by LGBTQ+ propaganda.

