Bill Ackman calls on nation to rally behind Trump; calls Newsom a 'disaster'

Bill Ackman, the billionaire founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, admitted in January that while registered to vote in the Democratic primary, he was "no longer a Democrat." At the time, he had sunk donations into the ill-fated Republican campaigns of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and Vivek Ramaswamy and had also financed Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s campaign.

While Ackman indicated in subsequent months that he might support Trump, the first presidential debate Thursday night evidently sealed the deal.

Trump "is going to win in a landslide," Ackman wrote hours after the debate, which he said was an "indictment of the Democratic Party."

"The country should rally around Trump and help him succeed," added Ackman.

Ackman suggested that when Trump won in 2016, the outcome had been so unexpected that "he was totally unprepared. The lack of preparation, the Russian investigation and the ensuing chaos interfered with his ability to execute."

'They outright lied to you.'

This time around, the billionaire indicated that Trump "knows he is going to win. So does everyone else." Accordingly, the Republican has the luxury of time to "assemble a first class team."

In the meantime, the former Democrat recommended that the country unify around Trump, stressing, "The best thing we can do as citizens is support our next president. We need to align the country around our nation's leader. We have grave global threats we need to deal with and challenging economic times fast approaching."

When pressed on whether California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) might stand in for Biden, Ackman minced no words: "Newsom would be a disaster. Just look at what has become of the great city of San Francisco. Exhibit A in how not to run a city or a state."

Besides imploring other Americans to join him in supporting Trump and understanding that the top Biden alternate is a nonstarter, Ackman also laid into the Biden administration and the liberal media for lying about Biden's decrepitude.

"Left wing media have had total and complete access to the president, his staff, and his administration. They all knew, but they told you otherwise. They outright lied to you," wrote Ackman.

"People very close to me, my closest family and friends, trusted the media on Biden until the @CNN commentators finally owned up to the truth about Biden last night. For months I have been accused by many friends and family of being misled by an @X-based 'right wing echo chamber,'" wrote Ackman. "The sad reality is that one of our most important institutions, the so-called 'Fourth Estate,' fourth only after the clergy, the nobility, and the commoners, has destroyed any remaining credibility it has."

In the wake of its gross distortions of Biden and Trump alike, Ackman underscored, "The media can no longer save itself."

He intimated further, referencing a video of White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre hyping Biden's supposed mental acuity, that the administration officials "covering for their boss" have demonstrated disloyalty and and willingness to lie to the American people.

Ackman has joined the ranks of numerous other Wall Street executives who, tired of the chaos unfolding under the current administration, have thrown in their lots with Trump.

Blackstone Group CEO Steve Schwarzman, among them, distanced himself from the Republican in 2021, insinuating in a statement that the Jan. 6 riot was linked to the president's remarks. However, he closed the distance last month, telling Axios that the "dramatic rise of anti-Semitism has led me to focus on the consequences of upcoming elections with greater urgency."

Schwarzman noted, "I share the concern of most Americans that our economic, immigration, and foreign policies are taking the country in the wrong direction. For these reasons, I am planning to vote for change and support Donald Trump for president. In addition, I will be supporting Republican Senate candidates and other Republicans up and down the ticket

