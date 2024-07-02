Bill Maher advocates for Biden to bow out, indicates he'd prefer Gavin Newsom as the Democratic presidential candidate

Bill Maher is advocating for President Joe Biden to bow out of the presidential race so Democrats can choose a different candidate to run for president in 2024.

The comedian noted that his choice would be California Governor Gavin Newsom.

"But whether it's Mr. Newsom or someone else, we need to start talking about who the Democrats should put on the ballot in November. Anyone with a D by their name basically makes this race a tie. Being a fresh face who has spent less time in the spotlight equals 'America's less tired of you,' equals that extra percentage that would make for a winning ticket," Maher wrote in an opinion piece.

'What happened at the debate last week wasn't a tragedy; it was a blessing in disguise.'

Biden, the presumptive 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, performed poorly during a debate last week against former President Donald Trump, the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee.

"We all age differently — it's a true case by case — and the debate illustrated that vividly. Mr. Trump, whatever you think of him, was vigorous; Mr. Biden was vigorless," Maher noted.

"What happened at the debate last week wasn't a tragedy; it was a blessing in disguise. I called on Mr. Biden to step aside almost a year ago, warning that he would be forever known as 'Ruth Bader Biden' if he didn't," he wrote, referring to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose death in 2020 allowed then-President Donald Trump to nominate Amy Coney Barett to fill the vacancy.

"Since then, each time I would bring up that idea, publicly or privately, people would dismiss it out of hand: Get on board, they'd say. The Democrats will never replace him. It's off the table. Well, now it's on the table, where it always should have been," Maher declared.

Maher suggested than an open convention would be good for Democrats.

"Democrats could not buy, with all of George Soros's money, the enthusiasm, engagement and interest they would get from having an open convention — and in Chicago no less, famous for Democratic convention drama," he wrote.

