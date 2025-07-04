Hot dogs and propane cost less under Trump, but one industry says tariffs will ruin Fourth of July prices

Fourth of July prices are an effective way to gauge simple cost-of-living markers for the average American. However, one industry that provides a crucial aspect of the holiday celebrations is blaming President Trump's tariffs for a possible explosion in pricing.

With the S&P 500 hitting a new record just in time for Independence Day, Trump has silenced critics who consistently moved the goalposts on the economy at every turn. First, when Trump's tariffs were implemented, some analysts predicted a global recession. Then, the marker was meeting pre-Trump numbers, as outlets like Rolling Stone still claim "MAGAnomics" are "destroying the economy."

For the Fourth of July, not only is the economy moving forward as promised, but almost every Fourth of July staple has gone down in price.

'Unfortunately, it would take decades to reshore manufacturing.'

A competitive favorite, hot dogs have seen a 2.11% decrease in the last year, according to In2013dollars.com. Citing U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the outlet said the average price for a pack of frankfurters is $5.22 in 2025, compared to 2024, when they were 11 cents higher.

Firing up the barbecue to cook those hot dogs will be cheaper in Trump's America as well, compared to where President Joe Biden left the economy.

Residential propane is a category that has seen significant fluctuation since 2024, but while prices were in the basement before last year's Fourth of July, they skyrocketed at the end of Biden's term.

According to YCharts, propane was $2.39 per gallon in early July 2024 but ballooned to $2.72 per gallon by January 20, 2025. Now, the Trump administration has managed to drop that price by nearly 20 cents per gallon down to $2.52, just in time for barbecues to be fired up.



Driving to that cookout will be cheaper than it was in 2024 also. Data from the Democratic Chronicle shows that on July 1, 2024, the average price for gas was $3.48 per gallon. As of June 23, 2025, however, the average cost has dropped to $3.21 per gallon.

The Trump administration has struggled to keep gas prices down, sitting around 15 cents more than when he took office (per YCharts), but that is child's play compared to July 4, 2022, under Biden. At that time, the average price across the nation was $4.88 per gallon.

After downing a few hot dogs on the propane-fueled grill, it is typically time for fireworks. Like other items, Americans might be expecting more affordable explosions this year. According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, though, consumers can expect tariffs to greatly increase the cost.

In a statement to Blaze News, the organization said that while prices may vary depending on whether an importer or retailer was stocked before the tariffs hit, the "real concern" is how the tariffs will impact both supply and costs for the Christmas and New Year's season, as well as Fourth of July 2026.

Data provided by Executive Director Julie L. Heckman said that U.S. fireworks companies rely almost entirely on China for their fireworks, which produces 99% of the consumer market and 90% of professional display fireworks.

Therefore, the "APA is urging the Trump administration and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative to consider tariff exemption or a more manageable tariff rate for fireworks."

When asked if she would advocate for fireworks manufacturing in the United States, Heckman provided a bleak answer.

"Unfortunately, it would take decades to reshore manufacturing in the U.S. Manufacturing fireworks, which are explosives, is extremely dangerous and [requires] highly skilled workers," the APA executive said.

Heckman added, "It's also very laborious, as fireworks are all made by hand — there is very little automation. ... Even if the U.S. brought some fireworks manufacturing back, we'd never be able to produce the volume of fireworks consumed annually."

A fireworks retailer from Michigan disagreed with the idea that tariffs would cause prices to go up, saying most retailers ordered their stock for 2026 even after the tariffs were announced.

Brian Schaefer told WXMI that blaming tariffs is simply a marketing ploy to increase prices.

At the same time, Aaron Snowden, a retailer from Phantom Fireworks, told WXMI his company expects prices to increase next year.

No matter how these prices end up in 2026, it stands as a simple fact that this year, prices are down on the Fourth of July in Trump's economy, especially for those hitting the gas.

