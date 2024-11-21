Blaze News original: Biden's immigration nightmare — Trump left to clean up $160 million in ICE waste, unused centers

With the sun setting on the Biden-Harris administration, President-elect Donald Trump and his incoming Cabinet face an unprecedented challenge — resolving the chaotic and overwhelming immigration crisis.

Despite having the necessary resources to put a stop to illegal immigration, the current administration has instead used taxpayer dollars in ways that have worsened the problem rather than solving it.

Under the Biden-Harris administration, millions of dollars were allocated to various initiatives purportedly designed to tackle the immigration crisis. Yet some of those investments — including a multimillion-dollar processing center and Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention space — were not utilized.

Unused illegal alien center

In the summer, the Biden-Harris administration's Federal Emergency Management Agency allocated nearly $20 million in taxpayer funds to open an illegal immigrant processing center in San Diego County.

The decision to establish the center was made amid a massive surge in unlawful immigration in the San Diego Sector. Border encounters in the area spiked by 40% in fiscal year 2024, surpassing the already record-high numbers from the year before.

The facility was designed to provide basic services to foreign nationals who had recently entered the country as well as assist them with traveling to their intended destinations within the U.S.

‘Instead of prioritizing Americans' needs, this administration has chosen to funnel resources into programs that don't even function.’

In two separate votes, four out of five San Diego County supervisors voted to accept FEMA's funding, believing it would help manage the overwhelming crisis.

Supervisor Jim Desmond (R), the one lone dissenter on the board, was not convinced. He argued that the FEMA funds failed to establish a long-term solution to the immigration issues, instead acting as only a Band-Aid over a symptom.

Desmond contended that passing the proposal "effectively approves and perpetuates the federal government's mismanagement of the border."

"I refuse to be complicit in a broken system," he added.

Desmond's skepticism about the multimillion-dollar processing facility was warranted. Although FEMA funding was approved in May, the facility has remained largely unused.

In July, the county selected Jewish Family Service to manage the center. However, after two months of negotiations, the deal collapsed after the parties could not develop a sustainable plan.

San Diego County spokesperson Michael Workman said in a joint statement with JFS, "Despite best-faith efforts, the two parties have been unable to develop a plan to meet the scope of work required to address the needs of migrants in the region based on federal funding criteria and have mutually agreed to end negotiations."

Consequently, the county was forced to relaunch the search for a new contractor, with no clear timeline on when an agreement might be secured.

Following the devastating impact of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the federal government claimed that FEMA's funds were quickly dwindling and the agency would struggle to provide aid in the event of another disaster.

Desmond torched the federal government for throwing money at the immigration crisis and failing to allocate enough resources to ensure assistance for Americans.

"The federal government claims they have no funds left to assist American citizens whose homes and lives have been torn apart. Yet this is the same government that spent $20 million on a migrant processing center in San Diego that isn't even being used. That was a complete waste of taxpayer dollars, and now American citizens are being told there's nothing left for them," Desmond explained in an emailed press release.

"At the time, I voted against accepting $20 million from the federal government to establish a migrant processing center in San Diego County," he continued. "I firmly believe that we shouldn't be complicit in the federal government's — and specifically this administration's — failure to enforce immigration laws effectively. My concerns were validated. That facility, which was supposed to address a critical immigration issue, is sitting idle, serving no purpose, while Americans are left to suffer."

He called the shortage of funds for citizens "a slap in the face to every hardworking American."

"It's a glaring example of the federal government's incompetence and mismanagement. Instead of prioritizing Americans' needs, this administration has chosen to funnel resources into programs that don't even function," Desmond added.

‘This is taxpayer money that incentivizes illegal immigration and could be far better spent on pressing local needs.’

In mid-September, the county submitted a Notice of Intent to Award after entering into negotiations with a different provider. However, the offer was rescinded approximately a month later due to failed negotiations.

"No award will be made, as there were no additional proposals received to evaluate," the county's rescindment notice read.

A spokesperson for San Diego County told Blaze News, "The County is pausing work to consider its options and will be sharing an evaluation with the Board of Supervisors in early 2025."

Desmond described the county's decision to open the center as "completely unnecessary."

He told Blaze News, "The County of San Diego's plan to open a 'Migrant Welcome Center' is completely unnecessary, especially given the incoming administration's commitment to securing our borders."

Desmond explained that Vice President-elect JD Vance told him that securing the border and stopping the Biden-Harris administration's illegal immigration crisis would be the incoming administration's "top priority."

"The need for a facility to welcome and process migrants will be obsolete as this new administration takes real, decisive action to stop illegal crossings," he added.

"The county has already poured millions into temporary shelters and legal fees for those facing deportation, with little to show for it," Desmond continued. "FEMA contributed $19 million, and the county has spent $6 million on a temporary shelter, alongside another $5 million in legal fees to defend illegal immigrants facing deportation. This is taxpayer money that incentivizes illegal immigration and could be far better spent on pressing local needs, from infrastructure to community services that directly benefit San Diegans."

Empty beds

The Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General has released a number of bombshell reports spotlighting federal government waste. A startling report in September revealed that under the Biden-Harris administration, ICE wasted more than $100 million in taxpayer dollars on unused detention bed space.

The OIG report read, "We calculated ICE paid approximately $160 million for unused bed space under guaranteed minimum contracts."

To make matters worse, as of July, there were more than 425,000 convicted criminal immigrants and another 222,000 with pending criminal charges on the agency's non-detained docket, according to data released in September by ICE acting Director Patrick Lechleitner. The convicted and accused criminals were reportedly responsible for offenses ranging from traffic violations and theft to sexual assault and homicide.

Jessica Vaughan, the director of policy studies for the Center for Immigration Studies, called ICE's unused detention space "one of the most scandalous examples of negligence under the Biden administration."

Vaughan told Blaze News, "ICE left beds unused and closed detention facilities, even as illegal migrants surged over the border in historic numbers and even as they were releasing criminal aliens in the interior."

"Americans were killed by illegal aliens that they released who should have been and could have been detained and removed," she added.

‘The Biden administration should have at least finished the parts of the job that were paid for, but Congress let him get away with just throwing away the money.’

In a New York City-specific instance of inefficiency, taxpayers paid $432 million for a contract with Rapid Reliable Testing NY LLC, also known as DocGo, aimed at providing housing for illegal aliens. However, according to an August independent audit, over the first two months of the no-bid contract, DocGo received $1.7 million for nearly 10,000 hotel rooms for illegal immigrants that sat vacant.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander (D) stated at the time, "Our detailed investigation into DocGo invoices and properties found a wide range of fiscal mismanagement and shoddy oversight — from DocGo overpaying security subcontractors by $2 million, skimming off over $400,000 in overhead for almost 10,000 unused hotels rooms, and failing to ensure promised social and casework services. Each misstep reveals that the administration failed to adequately vet the company or oversee their work."

A spokesperson for Democrat Mayor Eric Adams' office accused Lander's audit of "nitpick[ing]" during "an unprecedented international humanitarian crisis."

The wall

Vaughan told Blaze News that one of the most disgraceful examples of the federal government throwing away taxpayer dollars was the Biden-Harris administration's decision to stop the construction of the southern border wall after the materials had already been purchased and contractors had already been paid for the work.

"The materials sat and rusted out in the open for many months, until Texas purchased some of them. The Biden administration should have at least finished the parts of the job that were paid for, but Congress let him get away with just throwing away the money," Vaughan explained.

Last year, the New York Post reported that the administration was quietly auctioning off the unused materials for a fraction of the original $300 million cost.

The materials, auctioned on GovPlanet, fetched prices between $25,700 and $32,505. In October 2023, the federal government managed to recover about $116,000 by selling 28-foot metal fencing tubes. Previously, in September, it sold approximately $455,000 worth of unused border wall materials, and in August, it gained around $500,000 from similar sales.

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) stated at the time, "This sale is a wasteful and ludicrous decision by the Biden administration that only serves as further proof they have no shame."

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) also criticized the administration for the move.

"Leaving the border open to terrorists while selling border security materials at a loss is Bidenomics in a nutshell," Cotton said.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer called the sale of the materials an example of "waste and abuse of taxpayer dollars."

"We should be using tools already at our disposal to stop the surge of illegal border crossings. When someone is repeatedly breaking into your home, you don't sell the locks on the door," he added.

Days after the Biden administration was caught selling off the unused material, it announced that it planned to resume building a new 20-mile section of the wall along the Rio Grande Valley in Texas. The funding for the new section was reportedly appropriated by Congress in 2019.

The Biden administration had to purchase or seize private lands and bypass environmental laws to build the new section.

‘Dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies.’

Trump torched Biden for the reversal.

"So interesting to watch Crooked Joe Biden break every environmental law in the book to prove that I was right when I built 560 miles ... of brand new, beautiful border wall. As I have stated often, over thousands of years, there are only two things that have consistently worked, wheels, and walls!" he wrote on Truth Social.

"Will Joe Biden apologize to me and America for taking so long to get moving, and allowing our country to be flooded with 15 million illegals immigrants, from places unknown. I will await his apology!" he added.

Trump has vowed to finish the construction of the border wall once he returns to office.

When asked how the Trump administration can ensure taxpayer funds are no longer wasted on unused services and materials, Vaughan told Blaze News, "The incoming administration can end a lot of this waste by enforcing the law, by detaining illegal border-crossers and repatriating them swiftly, by using the accelerated forms of due process available under the law, by streamlining the immigration court processes, by reprogramming money from activities that benefit NGOs [nongovernmental organizations] and their illegal alien clients to activities that support immigration enforcement, and by denying federal law enforcement grants to sanctuary jurisdictions."

There is optimism that the incoming administration will focus on reducing unnecessary expenditures and removing the bureaucratic red tape within the federal government.

On November 12, Trump tapped Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Ohio entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy to lead his new Department of Government Efficiency, also known as DOGE. The two business leaders will be tasked with shrinking the federal government and ensuring taxpayers' dollars are used wisely.

Trump stated, "Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies - Essential to the 'Save America' Movement."

