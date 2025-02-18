BlazeTV's Sara Gonzales exposes Dallas LGBT church and its 'satanic' services

The Cathedral of Hope, a Dallas-based leftist organization that identifies as a United church, has made no secret of its LGBT activism and ideological capture. After all, among the non-straight resources linked on its site is a document claiming that identification as a homosexual is a sacrament and another document providing homosexual men with dating tips.

It appears, however, that behind closed doors, things at the COH are far more "unhinged" than critics might have suspected.

The host of BlazeTV's "Sara Gonzales Unfiltered" and others at the Texas Family Project similarly committed to protecting children attended an event at the COH over the weekend titled "Celebrating the Art of Drag Sunday." They were greatly disturbed by what they found at the service and at the subsequent drag brunch.

Sara Gonzales, who serves as vice president of the Texas Family Project, told Blaze News, "Nothing about this 'church' service was godly or Christian. What's worse: The drag brunch fundraiser afterward was full of raunchy acts, sexual references, glorification of drug use, and scantily clad men dressed as women."

"What church do you know that embraces such degeneracy and sin? Only one comes to mind: the church of Satan," added Gonzales.

The event was advertised as a "fabulous and spirit-filled Drag Sunday," where the COH would "celebrate the artistry, resilience, and joy of drag, affirming the beauty of self-expression and the sacredness of every person." Families were invited afterward to attend a drag brunch fundraiser, which the ticket site indicated was an event for ages 18 and up.

'Go forth and sin some more!'

During the service, which had children in attendance, the COH's senior pastor Neil Thomas tried using the words of Jesus Christ to justify having a cross-dressing activist as a preacher.

Thomas asserted that Christ's statement recorded in Mark 10:27 that "with God all things are possible" means "that a preacher can be a drag king. It's not every day that you are part of a denomination who would ordain not only a woman to ministry but who'll allow that woman to be a drag king."

The senior pastor was referring to Brooke Dooley, an LGBT activist who decided to don a fake beard and masquerade as a man named "Rev. Brock Bottom" for the occasion and who was also afforded an opportunity to give a sermon.

Dooley suggested "the drag show begins" just after a child's birth, criticized "evangelical purity culture," and asserted that gender is an "arbitrarily constructed" social invention used to "maintain power dynamics."

At one point in the service, Dooley joined Thomas on the altar to heap praise both on members of the United Court of the Lone Star Empire, an LGBT outfit populated by apparent autogynephiles, and on members of the Dallas Fort Worth Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group that has long derided Christian beliefs.

Since its inception on Easter Sunday 1979, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence has, for instance, mocked Catholic teaching and doctrine, ridiculing the church's orthodox views on marriage, sexuality, homosexuality, transgenderism, and abortion.

Bill Donohue of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights noted that the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is "known for simulating sodomy while dressed as nuns" and "like to feature a 'Condom Savior Mass,' one that describes how the 'Latex Host is the flesh for the life of the world.'"

The motto of the group is, "Go forth and sin some more!"

In footage captured by the Texas Family Project, Thomas and Dooley invite members of both groups to the altar. Several heavyset men dressed in drag oblige the pastor, as does a man dressed in a fetish suit with a dog mask who crawls about on his hands and knees.

'OK, 'cause I will kill him.'

After the transvestites and the man in the dog costume take their place in front of the altar, Thomas states, "I don't know about you, but somethings [at] this Cathedral of Hope I think we forget just how queer we are."

One transvestite afforded an opportunity to speak at the drag after-party — attended by Thomas, other activists from the COH, and members of the radical groups honored earlier at the altar — instructed potential supporters of President Donald Trump to refrain from outing themselves.

After raising the prospect that some people in the crowd might not have voted for his preferred candidate, the transvestite speaker's mind evidently turned to violence. He asked whether the COH members in attendance engaged in human sacrifice, then asked whether they should "start" with sacrificing Trump supporters.

The transvestite speaker then misunderstood a murmur from the crowd as an audience member's admission of having voted for Trump and said, "He voted for Trump?"

When told that was not the case, the transvestite replied, "OK, 'cause I will kill him."

'These people are seriously unhinged.'

The same speaker at the nominally Christian church's fundraiser proceeded to mock Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's disability, noting that he traveled down to Austin with other transvestites "to, you know, fist fight Greg Abbott. But he just — he just wouldn't stand up and fight me."

"I think that the easiest thing we can do with the money that we raise is just take away those wheelchair ramps," added the transvestite.

The Texas Family Project noted that "'churches' that allow drag queens to be preachers are satanic."

Kaden Lopez, the executive director of the Texas Family Project, stated, "We don't go film these events because we want to, it's because we have to. The absolute insanity that some 'churches' are promoting is mind boggling."

Libs of TikTok said in response to the videos of the event, "These people are seriously unhinged and insane. They need to start being investigated."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!