Democratic challenger in pivotal Texas election portrayed pervert who masturbates in public in music video

The New York Post has uncovered a bizarre music video starring Bobby Pulido, an Emmy-winning musician who won the Democratic nomination for a U.S. congressional seat in Texas.

In the video titled "Dias de Ayer," Pulido portrays several characters, including a gun-wielding gangster in the mold of "Scarface," a pervert who pleasures himself in public spaces, as well as a gay male who is attracted to the pervert.

'This freak is who Democrats chose to run in Texas?'

The embarrassing video from 2010 might complicate the campaign effort by the political neophyte.

The Post noted that he had made somewhat derogatory comments to users on social media implying that he might be gay.

"I can swear on the Bible that I’m not," said Pulido in Spanish to questions about his portrayal of a homosexual in the video.

Pulido is hoping to unseat Republican Rep. Monica De La Cruz for the 14th congressional district in Texas. President Donald Trump won the district easily in 2024, and De La Cruz trounced Democratic opponent Michelle Vallejo by more than 14 percentage points.

Democratic polling found Pulido was trailing behind the incumbent by only three percentage points in September.

His campaign did not respond to a Post request for comment.

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The Republican National Committee did have a comment on its official account on the X social media platform.

"This freak is who Democrats chose to run in Texas?" said the account.

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