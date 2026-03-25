BLM activist named 'Bostonian of the Year' ordered to repay money she embezzled from taxpayers and nonprofit

Another Black Lives Matter activist has been caught committing fraud, and the woman was named a "Bostonian of the Year" in 2020 by the Boston Globe.

Monica Cannon-Grant became a BLM activist after the death of George Floyd and ran a nonprofit organization called "Violence in Boston" that received tens of thousands of taxpayer-funded pandemic relief.

Prior to pleading guilty, Cannon-Grant had blamed 'white supremacy' for the fraud allegations.

On Monday, Cannon-Grant was ordered to pay back $224K in funds that she rerouted from the nonprofit to benefit herself personally.

The woman and her husband, Clark Grant, were indicted in the fraud scheme in 2023, but he died from a motorcycle accident two months after they were indicted.

Cannon-Grant pleaded guilty to more than a dozen fraud-related charges in Jan. 2026 and was able to escape prison time, though she was sentenced to six months of home confinement, four years of probation, and 100 hours of community service.

The U.S. Attorney's office said she spent the money on her car insurance, auto loan payments, travel, hotels, gas, food deliveries, restaurants, and nail salons.

Cannon-Grant pleaded guilty to the following:

Ten counts of wire fraud;

Three counts of wire fraud conspiracy;

One count of mail fraud;

Two counts of filing false tax returns; and

Two counts of failing to file tax returns.

RELATED: BLM activists in Boston facing even more federal fraud charges

The nonprofit's stated mission included reducing violence, raising social awareness, and aiding community causes in the Boston area. The organization's board voted to shut it down after the embezzlement charges.

Prior to pleading guilty, Cannon-Grant had blamed "white supremacy" for the fraud allegations.

"Monica Cannon-Grant's crimes were not a momentary lapse in judgment — they were a calculated pattern of deception that spanned years," U.S. Attorney Leah B. Foley said. "She repeatedly lied to donors, government agencies, and the public, even after being caught — all while presenting herself as a champion for others. Fraud disguised as activism or charity is still fraud."

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