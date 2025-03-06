Police find boy missing for 8 years after responding to chance call about trespassing

Colorado police said that a chance call led to the recovery of a boy who had been missing for eight years after his mother ran off with him from Georgia in 2017.

The Douglas County Sheriff's office said they were called to investigate a possible burglary at a home in Highlands Ranch in January and found two adults with children in a van.

'For whatever reason, maybe by the grace of God, I happen to look at my camera.'

The home had been for sale and was vacant but it was being monitored via security video by the owner, Kyle Crone, who spoke to KUSA-TV. He said he got an alert on his phone and saw strangers snooping around the house.

"For whatever reason, maybe by the grace of God, I happen to look at my camera this time," Crone said.

He called police, and they arrived just as Rabia Khalid and Elliot Blake Bourgeois were exiting the home. The two gave contradicting accounts and police grew suspicious so they decided to investigate further, according to Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly.

They determined that Khalid was wanted for kidnapping and one of the children had been missing for eight years. The mother had been in a contentious divorce with the boy's father but ran off with the boy when she lost custody.

Khalid was charged with nine counts including conspiracy to commit kidnapping, attempt to include a public servant, ID theft, violation of custody, criminal impersonation, and trespassing.

Bourgeois was charged with 14 counts including second-degree kidnapping, ID theft, attempt to influence a public servant, violation of custody, and multiple counts of forgery.

Both suspects were held on a bond of $1 million and are scheduled to appear in court on March 27.

Crone commented about the chance nature of the call that led to the child's rescue.

"It's always interesting how it's always the smallest thing that can, you know, completely change the outcome or the lives of someone, and I'm just glad that they're safe," he said.

The surveillance videos and images from the incident can be viewed on the news report from KUSA on YouTube.

