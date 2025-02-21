School district with woeful math and English scores now stocking menstrual products in boys' bathrooms

A California school district with terrible math and English scores has notified parents that it will be stocking menstrual products in boys' bathrooms.

The Long Beach Unified School District said Thursday that officials would be implementing the state's Menstrual Equity for All Act for students in third grade to those in 12th grade.

In standardized testing from the district in 2024, fewer than half of the tested students met or exceeded the state standard for English, and only 36.4% of students met or exceeded the state standard for math.

The email to parents said that the policy was meant to "ensure that any student who menstruates — including transgender boys and nonbinary students — can access these necessary products with dignity and discretion."

The law was passed in 2023 and says free menstrual products must be provided in all school bathrooms for girls, in all of the all-gender bathrooms, and at least one boys' bathroom. Prior to the latest law, California required the products only for students in grades six through 12.

"Dispensers are currently being installed in restrooms across our school sites, and we appreciate your patience as we complete this process," the letter read. "We also encourage families to speak with their children at home about the appropriate and safe use of menstrual products."

The goal of the bill was to ensure "period equity" among students.

The issue became a damaging talking point in the 2024 presidential election, when critics of the Democratic ticket mocked Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, the Democratic vice presidential candidate, for providing tampons in boys' bathrooms in the state's schools.

