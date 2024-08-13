Break-in at Trump campaign office — unidentified suspect still at large

A caught-on-camera suspect broke into former President Donald Trump's Virginia campaign office over the weekend.



The suspect was described by Northern Virginia's Loudoun County Sheriff's Office as a "white adult male, wearing dark clothing, a dark cap, and a backpack."

Surveillance video captured the suspect breaking into the location and walking through the office, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson. The sheriff's office was contacted about the break-in at around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Photographs of the suspect have been released to the public in an attempt to identify him as he remains at large. The images appear to show the man either opening or placing items into his backpack. However, authorities have not confirmed whether anything was taken from the office.

Sheriff Mike Chapman stated, "It is rare to have the office of any political campaign or party broken into."

"We are determined to identify the suspect, investigate why it happened, and determine what may have been taken, as well as what may have been left behind," Chapman added.

The campaign office also serves as the headquarters of the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee.

Neither the Trump campaign nor the committee responded to a request for comment from the Associated Press .

The reported break-in comes just one day after the campaign confirmed that an Iranian group hacked its internal communications in June, Blaze News previously reported. As part of the breach, hackers released a 271-page document that listed publicly available information about vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio). The document noted Vance's previous criticisms of Trump, which were labeled as "potential vulnerabilities." Hackers also leaked part of a similar report regarding research on Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), who was one of Trump's top potential running-mate picks.

Microsoft released a report Friday that claimed an "Iranian group, this one connected with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC, sent a spear phishing email in June to a high-ranking official on a presidential campaign." However, the report did not identify the targeted presidential campaign.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told Politico, "These documents were obtained illegally from foreign sources hostile to the United States, intended to interfere with the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout our Democratic process."

"The Iranians know that President Trump will stop their reign of terror just like he did in his first four years in the White House," Cheung added. "Any media or news outlet reprinting documents or internal communications are doing the bidding of America's enemies and doing exactly what they want."