Trump campaign says Iranian group hacked internal communications

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign confirmed Saturday that an Iranian group hacked its internal communications in June, Politico reported.



Politico and the Washington Post stated that they received emails in July from an anonymous account that shared a campaign research paper on Trump’s running mate, vice presidential nominee, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio). The 271-page document listed publicly available information about Vance, including his previous criticisms of Trump, which it labeled as “potential vulnerabilities.” Additionally, the sender provided the news outlets with part of a research document on Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (R), who was one of Trump’s top contenders for running mate.

'Intended to interfere with the 2024 election and sow chaos.'

The hack coincides with a Microsoft report released Friday that claimed an “Iranian group, this one connected with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC, sent a spear phishing email in June to a high-ranking official on a presidential campaign.”

Microsoft did not identify the presidential campaign targeted in the attack.

Politico asked the anonymous sender how it obtained the documents, to which the individual responded, “I suggest you don’t be curious about where I got them from. Any answer to this question, will compromise me and also legally restricts you from publishing them.”

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told Politico, “These documents were obtained illegally from foreign sources hostile to the United States, intended to interfere with the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout our Democratic process.”

“The Iranians know that President Trump will stop their reign of terror just like he did in his first four years in the White House,” Cheung added. “Any media or news outlet reprinting documents or internal communications are doing the bidding of America’s enemies and doing exactly what they want.”

Trump wrote on social media in response to the attack, “We were just informed by Microsoft Corporation that one of our many websites was hacked by the Iranian Government - Never a nice thing to do! They were only able to get publicly available information but, nevertheless, they shouldn’t be doing anything of this nature. Iran and others will stop at nothing, because our Government is Weak and Ineffective, but it won’t be for long. What Iran doesn’t realize is that I will make the World a better and safer place, and that’s good for them, also!”

The FBI told NBC News that it is “aware of the media reporting” but declined to provide further comments about the matter. Microsoft also declined to provide additional details about its report.

A spokesperson for the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations told the news outlet, “We do not accord any credence to such reports. The Iranian Government neither possesses nor harbors any intent or motive to interfere in the United States presidential election.”

