'I don't want him to be gay': UFC star Bryce Mitchell says he will homeschool his son to prevent him from being a communist

UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell presented his newborn son to the world and declared he will be homeschooling his child and avoiding any vaccinations, as well.

Mitchell took to his Instagram account to showcase new baby Tucker, telling his fans that the infant is "very healthy" and is doing "very good." After some basic pleasantries, the 145-pound fighter explained that he was not willing to vaccinate his child.

"I wanted to encourage y'all not to vaccinate your children because I think it's bad for their health, potentially kill them, give them some type of ... make them autistic," Mitchell said. "Seriously, these vaccines are poisonous, so don't vaccinate your kids."



"Tucker's also going to be homeschooled," he said of his new son.

"We're going to have to homeschool all our kids or they're all going to end up turning gay. That's the reason I'm going to homeschool Tucker, because I don't want him to be a communist. I don't want him to worship Satan. I don't want him to be gay."

The UFC fighter has increasingly displayed his faith, including in September 2023 when he raised the Bible in the Octagon following a win against Dan Ige.

"These fires in Hawaii, I don't believe they were natural. I believe they were man-made," Mitchell said at the time. "And we have to show Satan that he can't do NOTHING [to] the power of Christ when we come together," Mitchell stated with fervor.

'They threatened me with violence from the government, basically.'

Another reason for not wanting to put his child in public school was the elimination of the Bible from the school system, Mitchell said, which he said was replaced with the writings of Edgar Allan Poe. Mitchell took issue with the writer moralistically, citing that he married his first cousin who was just 13 years old. Poe was 27.

"Out of the public schools they took the most valuable book of all time, which is the number-one-selling book of all time, the oldest, most accurate historical document there ever was, the Bible," the featherweight continued.

"They took it out of the schools and replaced it with Edgar Allan Poe, who shacked up with his cousin. My son ain't gonna be reading no Edgar Allen Poe. OK? He's going to be reading the Bible."

"If you don't teach your kids these things, he's going to be fed right to the devil," Mitchell went on.



Mitchell also said he refused blood testing for his infant after his birth, which he claimed was followed by threats that DHS would be investigating him.

"They threatened me with violence from the government, basically."

Mitchell said he told those at the hospital it didn't matter if authorities were sent to him because he would be "dead."

"I'll be dead. It will be a cold day in hell when someone comes and tries to take this baby from me."

"I don't care if it's DHS, FBI, CIA; I will be dead before anybody lays a finger on this child without my consent. That's the type of passion it's going to take from parents."



Mitchell captioned his video with statements such as "we have to [fight] for our kids or evil will corrupt the next generation" and "be prepared and b[e] happy to die for ur kids. thats wat its gunna take to get our freedom back."

Mitchell also made headlines in 2022 for his remarks on Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and Ukraine during a press conference for UFC 272.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

