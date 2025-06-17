Video shows angry parents confronting male school bus driver in 'school girl' dress who allegedly gave route 'disturbing' name

Parents of students at a private school in Canada were able to get results after they confronted a bus driver about his creepy behavior.

The video shows the male driver in pink and white "school girl" garb brazenly defying the parents who question him on why he's wearing the get-up in front of children. The driver reportedly bused students at St. Michael the Archangel Elementary in Woodbridge, Ontario.

'Our children deserve to be transported by someone who maintains professional boundaries. The optics of this situation were disturbing.'

"I do this every day, and I don't think ... there is an issue," the driver says.

"So you picked up the kids dressed up like that?" asks one person.

"Yep!" he replies.

"Why do you call your bus the Lolita Line?" asks another male. "Why is it called the Lolita Line?"

The driver does not respond, closes the doors to the bus, and drives away.

The video was posted to social media, where it garnered millions of views.

One social media user noticed that in the video a sign is visible referring to the "Lolita" name. That name could be a reference to the controversial book "Lolita" and movie where a pedophile professor victimizes and sexually abuses a 12-year-old girl. Jeffrey Epstein referred to the book, according to one of his accusers, and called his plane to his infamous pedophile island the "Lolita Express."

One parent voiced concerns anonymously in a statement published by CAA Magazine.

"The issue is not about personal expression — it's about judgment and context," said the parent. "Our children deserve to be transported by someone who maintains professional boundaries. The optics of this situation were disturbing."

The York Catholic District School Board confirmed that the driver would not be assigned to the routes of the elementary school. However, the board merely requested a reassignment, and CAA noted that it's unclear if the man is still allowed access to children as a bus driver.

Photo by Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images

“Third-party companies provide school busing in Ontario. YCDSB staff immediately brought this matter to the bus driver’s employer. The company acted quickly to address this situation with its employee and assured the YCDSB that this will not be an issue going forward," read a statement from the Catholic school board to Rebel News.

“All bus drivers in Ontario are required to pass a Vulnerable Sector Screening with their local police department, and they receive extensive training before transporting students," the statement continued. "The YCDSB followed all of its child protection procedures after this incident.”

Scenes from the school can be viewed on the news video from Rebel News on YouTube.

