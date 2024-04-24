Cal Poly university closes after apparently violent pro-Hamas activists barricade themselves inside campus hall

More than 50 pro-Hamas radicals have taken over a building at California State Polytechnic University in Humboldt, forcing the school to close temporarily as a safety precaution.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the mob of students marched into Siemens Hall, carrying sleeping bags and other provisions, clearly intending to occupy the building. According to an Instagram account called Humboldt for Palestine, the activists have reportedly made five demands: 1) for the school to acknowledge any associations with "the zionist entity," 2) for the school to "cut all ties with israeli universities," 3) to divest from Israel and "companies complicit in the occupation of Palestine," 4) to agree not to press charges or "attack" "student organizers," and 5) a ceasefire.





Ryan Connelly, a junior biology major who identified himself as a group spokesperson to North Coast Journal, summarized the group's goal much more succinctly: "Divest, and then we’ll talk."

Several law enforcement agencies were brought to campus to end the occupation of Siemens Hall, and video shows a riotous clash between officers and the foul-mouthed demonstrators.

"We are not afraid of you!" and "Get the f*** out!" the protesters chanted at various times.

Despite the efforts of police, the occupiers managed to withstand attempts to dispel them from the building. Andy Ngo reported that they resorted to "beat[ing] and assault[ing]" cops, who withdrew from the area around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Cops say they made three total arrests so far in connection with the campus occupation, though jail records confirm only that one person was arrested on suspicion of entering or occupying a building without the owner’s consent and resisting arrest, North Coast Journal reported. An independent review of the jail records indicated that the arrestee identified by NCJ is a 46-year-old woman.

Because of the chaos at the building and other "safety hazards" posed by the demonstration, the school decided to lock down campus at least through Wednesday, a press release from Cal Poly Humboldt stated. Instructors and professors who can conduct classes and other campus activities remotely will reportedly do so.

Those who "need to report to campus for work" will be contacted on an individual basis. Otherwise, all employee "key cards won't work," the press release stated.

"Significant world events and crises often hit close to home for members of our campus and local communities," the press release continued. "The University supports free speech through open dialogue that is respectful and constructive, but will not tolerate endangering people, destroying property, and disrupting campus.



"As a community, we are committed to keeping our students, staff, and faculty safe and fostering a learning and working environment where the campus community can feel safe, included, and respected."

Meanwhile, students sympathetic to the activists who have shut down their campus in the name of warring factions on the other side of the world have brought fruit, oatmeal, hot coffee, and other items to the building, likely to keep the standoff going until all occupier demands are met.

Dave Meserve, described by NCJ as a "former Arcata Councilmember and longtime local activist," likewise did not condemn the apparently violent occupation of a state-owned building. Instead, he slammed an "excessive" show of force from police. "There were at least 30 cops, maybe more, and a helicopter circling overhead," he lamented.

"It just seemed, like, way excessive, the response to what was going on."

The alleged violence at Cal Poly comes on the heels of other shows of violence by pro-Hamas activists at campuses around the country. While Cal Poly canceled in-person classes for just a day or so, Columbia University canceled in-person classes for the remainder of the semester because of a similar campus occupation from pro-Hamas groups.

