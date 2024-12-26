California considers ‘support network’ to shield illegal aliens from Trump’s deportation sweep

California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration is considering ways to shield illegal aliens from President-elect Donald Trump’s forthcoming deportation efforts.



According to an internal memo obtained by Politico this week, the administration drafted a plan titled “Immigrant Support Network Concept,” which would create “an Immigrant Support Network comprised of regional ‘hubs’ to connect at-risk individuals, their families, and communities with community systems — such as legal services, schools, labor unions, local governments, etc.”

'He’s going to use taxpayer resources to protect who exactly?'

Politico reported that the draft is vague on the specifics of the plan, which is reportedly still under review. However, it noted that the hubs would provide illegal aliens with referrals to service providers and share “critical” information to coordinate statewide policies in response to Trump’s deportation efforts.

The California Department of Social Services would allocate state funds to qualifying nonprofit organizations.

The draft notes that funding for the plan would be earmarked for “community outreach, partnership, legal services staffing positions, and approved administrative costs associated with hub operations.” It is unclear how much funding the program would require.

The draft indicated that the DSS is still assessing potential interest in the plan, Politico also reported. The final proposal is expected to be unveiled by mid-January.

Theresa Mier, a DSS spokesperson, told the news outlet, “The administration continues to collaborate with the Legislature to finalize a thoughtful special session funding proposal, which is on track to be signed into law before January 20, 2025.”

Another DSS spokesperson, Scott Murray, told the New York Post, “This document is an internal and deliberative draft document meant for internal discussions as part of a number of possible considerations given the incoming federal administration’s public remarks.”

“It is not a final proposal,” he remarked.

A representative for Newsom’s office told the news outlet that the draft document appears to be “preliminary” and at the “department level,” indicating that the governor has not yet reviewed it.

Newsom has vowed to “Trump-proof” California by pushing through legislation that would create roadblocks for the incoming administration, and he has also ensured that Attorney General Rob Bonta has the funds to file legal action against Trump. Newsom asked state legislators for $25 million for potential lawsuits against the Trump administration.

California launched more than 100 lawsuits against Trump during his first term.

Senate Budget Chair Scott Wiener has also proposed a bill seeking $60 million in taxpayer funds to form an “immigrant detention representation and coordination program,” Politico reported.

Former United States Border Patrol Chief Ron Vitiello responded to the leaked internal memo.

Vitiello told Fox News, “This is destructive leadership shown by Gavin Newsom in California.”

“Now he wants to use the state’s funds and the state infrastructure to flout federal law,” he continued. “This is a state that has some of the highest income taxes in the country, some of the highest sales tax in the country, and about a $68 billion deficit.”

“He’s going to use taxpayer resources to protect who exactly? People who are in the country illegally, who broke the law to be here,” Vitiello added.