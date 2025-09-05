California utility faces federal lawsuits over deadly fires

Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
‘We believe that the evidence is clear that Edison is at fault, and by their own admissions, no one else is at fault.’
The Department of Justice has charged a California utility with igniting the Eaton Fire in January near Los Angeles, which resulted in the deaths of 19 people and the destruction of thousands of buildings.
The DOJ filed two lawsuits against Southern California Edison, seeking $40 million in damages for the Eaton Fire and an additional $37 million in damages for the Fairview Fire, which occurred near Hemet in 2022.
'These lawsuits do not include Edison's liability for private homes and other private property damage.'
While the results of the official investigation into the Eaton Fire have not yet been announced, it was allegedly sparked by "faulty power infrastructure or by sparks from faulty power infrastructure owned, maintained, and operated" by the California utility, according to the DOJ's complaint.
"The lawsuits filed today allege a troubling pattern of negligence resulting in death, destruction, and tens of millions of federal taxpayer dollars spent to clean up one utility company's mistakes," U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli stated during a news conference on Thursday.
"We believe that the evidence is clear that Edison is at fault, and by their own admissions, no one else is at fault," Essayli said, referring to a July report in which Edison admitted that it was "not aware of evidence pointing to another possible source of ignition."
RELATED: Los Angeles mayor fires LAFD chief who blamed officials' incompetence for disastrous wildfire response
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Essayli stated that his office is "demanding" that the utility and "not its ratepayers" cover the damages.
"Edison must not be allowed to pass along its liability onto hardworking ratepayers," he wrote in a post on social media. "The United States seeks to recover financial losses from fire suppression and damage to National Forest lands. These lawsuits do not include Edison's liability for private homes and other private property damage."
RELATED: EXCLUSIVE Blaze Media footage of Los Angeles reduced to rubble
Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images
Jeff Monford, a spokesperson for Edison, told the Associated Press that it is reviewing the lawsuits.
"We continue our work to reduce the likelihood of our equipment starting a wildfire," Monford said. "Southern California Edison is committed to wildfire mitigation through grid hardening, situational awareness, and enhanced operational practices."
Los Angeles County also filed a lawsuit against Edison in March.
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Candace Hathaway is a staff writer for Blaze News.
candace_phx
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
Related Content
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.