California utility faces federal lawsuits over deadly fires

The Department of Justice has charged a California utility with igniting the Eaton Fire in January near Los Angeles, which resulted in the deaths of 19 people and the destruction of thousands of buildings.

The DOJ filed two lawsuits against Southern California Edison, seeking $40 million in damages for the Eaton Fire and an additional $37 million in damages for the Fairview Fire, which occurred near Hemet in 2022.

'These lawsuits do not include Edison's liability for private homes and other private property damage.'

While the results of the official investigation into the Eaton Fire have not yet been announced, it was allegedly sparked by "faulty power infrastructure or by sparks from faulty power infrastructure owned, maintained, and operated" by the California utility, according to the DOJ's complaint.

"The lawsuits filed today allege a troubling pattern of negligence resulting in death, destruction, and tens of millions of federal taxpayer dollars spent to clean up one utility company's mistakes," U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli stated during a news conference on Thursday.

"We believe that the evidence is clear that Edison is at fault, and by their own admissions, no one else is at fault," Essayli said, referring to a July report in which Edison admitted that it was "not aware of evidence pointing to another possible source of ignition."

RELATED: Los Angeles mayor fires LAFD chief who blamed officials' incompetence for disastrous wildfire response

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Essayli stated that his office is "demanding" that the utility and "not its ratepayers" cover the damages.

"Edison must not be allowed to pass along its liability onto hardworking ratepayers," he wrote in a post on social media. "The United States seeks to recover financial losses from fire suppression and damage to National Forest lands. These lawsuits do not include Edison's liability for private homes and other private property damage."

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE Blaze Media footage of Los Angeles reduced to rubble

Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Jeff Monford, a spokesperson for Edison, told the Associated Press that it is reviewing the lawsuits.

"We continue our work to reduce the likelihood of our equipment starting a wildfire," Monford said. "Southern California Edison is committed to wildfire mitigation through grid hardening, situational awareness, and enhanced operational practices."

Los Angeles County also filed a lawsuit against Edison in March.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!