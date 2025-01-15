EXCLUSIVE Blaze Media footage of Los Angeles reduced to rubble

Los Angeles is one of the most beautiful places in America, but it’s now been reduced to rubble by the wildfires that have ravaged much of California.

Blaze Media national correspondent Julio Rosas has been on the ground capturing the aftermath in Altadena, the Pacific Palisades, Brentwood, and Enicino — and what he’s seen is nothing short of horrific.

“The thing that really struck me the most was actually seeing firsthand how much dead leaves, branches, and underbrush was still covering the hillside that had yet to be burned,” Rosas tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.”

Rosas believes the state’s mishandling of forest management is one of the reasons these wildfires have been so devastating and is a “stark reminder” of how the devastation could “have been mitigated if there was competent leadership to take forest management seriously.”

However, the mismanagement of the forests is only part of the equation.

“That’s just one component,” Rosas explains. “Then there’s the other, water management and personnel management. And so this kind of really showed how leadership within the state and at the local level really has mismanaged and kind of put the important things aside for progressive policies.”

Rosas has also spoken to some of those affected by the fires.

“When I was in Altadena, which is part of the Eaton fire just north of Pasadena, I did run into this couple,” Rosas says. “They were very distraught, but they did tell me how quickly everything had moved.”

The couple saw the flames coming from a canyon at 7:30 a.m. the day their home was destroyed. They evacuated within the hour, but by later that afternoon, their entire block was completely gone.

“Their 1980s convertible, I forgot the exact model, but that had been left behind and it was completely gone, and he just started breaking up and tearing up because he just said, ‘You know, my wife really loved this car, and now it’s gone,’” Rosas says.

“So there’s obviously a lot of sadness,” he adds.

