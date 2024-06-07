Cancer charity says 'front hole' is more inclusive than 'cervix,' claims men can have them too

A cancer organization said that it recognized readers could be offended by the term cervix and explained that the term "front hole" would be more inclusive to men who believe they are women.

The Canadian Cancer Society, Canada's most recognizable cancer charity, listed a series of unscientific recommendations on a page about cancer screenings.

The organization asked: "As a trans man or non-binary person assigned female at birth, do I need to get screened for cervical cancer?"

What followed was a series of wild assertions that could confuse any well-meaning reader.

'We use words like 'cervix' ... to normalize the reality that men can have these body parts too.'

Unironically placed as a footnote under the heading "Words matter," the cancer organization seemed to be backtracking from the idea that a cervix should be referred to as a cervix.

"We recognize that many trans men and non-binary people may have mixed feelings about or feel distanced from words like 'cervix.' You may prefer other words, such as 'front hole,'" the organization shockingly wrote.

The cancer society then claimed that men can also have a cervix and said it uses the word in an attempt to reiterate that fact.

"We recognize the limitations of the words we've used while also acknowledging the need for simplicity. Another reason we use words like 'cervix' is to normalize the reality that men can have these body parts too."

A representative through the website's live chat function, however, was far more clear about the idea of men having female body parts and still categorized gender as being "assigned at birth."

"If you are a trans woman or non-binary person assigned male at birth, you do not have a cervix," a person named Trish stated. "Because you do not have a cervix, you are not at risk for cervical cancer and do not need cervical cancer screening. The Canadian Cancer Society encourages everyone in Canada to take control of their health by seeing a healthcare provider regularly, discussing their personal risk for cancer and asking what tests for early detection are right for them."

The website further suggested that health care providers should "affirm your gender and perform any tests in a way that reduces your discomfort and any feelings of gender dysphoria you may have as much as possible."

The Canadian Cancer Society joins the ranks of cervical cancer charity Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust from the United Kingdom, which deemed the vagina as a "bonus hole" in 2023 in an effort to not upset men who believe they are women.

