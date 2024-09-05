Female who allegedly stole casket from funeral home and dumped human remains says she blacked out after drinking 6 beers

Nevada police said a 47-year-old female was arrested for allegedly dumping human remains in front of a funeral home after breaking in and stealing a casket late last month.

Documents obtained by KLAS-TV said Las Vegas police were alerted to the presence of a body lying facedown in front of the Affordable Cremation and Burial Service funeral home on Charleston Boulevard around 3 a.m. Aug. 27.

She claimed that she didn't remember the incident due to substance abuse issues, and she blacked out after drinking six beers.

When they investigated, police said the body belonged to a recently deceased woman in her sixties.

Surveillance video from inside the business showed a woman broke in and stole a casket — and a body was inside it. A door to the funeral home was open, KLAS reported, and there was broken glass inside. The woman allegedly dumped the body outside the funeral home on landscaping rocks.

Two days later, a person at a convenience store on Valley View Boulevard recognized the suspect and called authorities.

Police identified the suspect as Patricia Sierra.

When they questioned Sierra, police said she was apologetic and claimed she was not "trying to be malicious." She reportedly admitted to being the person in the surveillance video, but she claimed that she didn't remember the incident due to substance abuse issues, and she blacked out after drinking six beers.

Sierra was charged with grand larceny, burglary of a business, and removing, transforming, or disturbing human remains; her bail was set at $11,000. According to jail records, Sierra is scheduled for a Sept. 18 preliminary hearing.

Photos of the funeral home were published as part of a KLAS video report on YouTube.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!