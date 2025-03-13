International delegation of Catholic bishops joining march and vigil in Texas against 'immoral' mass deportation

The bishop of the diocese in El Paso says that an international delegation of bishops will participate in a march and vigil in Texas to show solidarity with migrants.

The diocese said the march and vigil are scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, March 24, in San Jacinto Plaza in downtown El Paso.

'The threat of mass deportations is untenable and immoral and demands a credible response.'

Bishop Mark J. Seitz said in a press release that the March and Vigil in Solidarity with Migrants is meant to demonstrate opposition to "harsh rhetoric" against immigrants, the closing of the border to asylum seekers, and threats of mass deportation.

The diocese added that bishops from the U.S., Mexico, and Canada will be in attendance.

"In recent days, I myself have lost friends who have chosen to self-deport back to immensely challenging conditions in their home country," said Seitz in a statement about the march.

"The heart-wrenching pain coursing through our community is real," he added. "Indiscriminate immigration enforcement, the denial of due process, and the pulling apart of families strike at our community and are grave attacks on human dignity. The threat of mass deportations is untenable and immoral and demands a credible response."

Seitz is the chair of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Migration and has criticized Trump administration policies that would make border enforcement easier. He also expressed outrage at the accusation that religious groups were advocating for migrants in order to receive more money from the government.

"You know, what is being done in a selfless way by so many dedicated people is characterized as just an effort to get money, like that’s what the church is about?" he asked. "Not the church I know.”

Seitz testified in 2015 before the House Judiciary Committee that growing violence in Latin American countries was causing a surge of unaccompanied minors coming across the border.

“I ask you to respond to the needs of these children,” Seitz said. “Do not to turn them away or ostracize them, as Americans are compassionate people, we should not turn our backs on these children.”

