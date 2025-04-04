'Senseless act of violence': Catholic community reeling after beloved priest shot and killed at Kansas church, man in custody

A beloved Catholic priest was reportedly shot and killed on Thursday at his parish rectory in Seneca, Kansas, the latest in a slew of anti-Christian attacks in the state in just the past few weeks.

At around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, a 911 call reported shots fired at the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church rectory.

Deputies from the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Seneca Police Department reportedly arrived within five minutes of the call.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that officers found Father Arul Carasala outside the residence, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 57-year-old Catholic priest was rushed to the Nemaha Valley Community Hospital, but Carasala succumbed to his injuries and died at the hospital.

Police said "shortly after" the incident, deputies from the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Seneca Police Department took Gary L. Hermesch into custody. He was booked into the Nemaha County Jail.

Hermesch, a 66-year-old from Tulsa, Oklahoma, was charged with first-degree murder, according to jail records.

The Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church is approximately 300 miles north of Tulsa.

Kris Anderson, the parish's director of religious education, told the Associated Press, "From what we know, an older man walked up to him and shot him three times."

Anderson said that she didn't know why the priest was shot or the motive for the killing.

The Seneca Police Department and the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office declined to offer a comment on the incident to the Associated Press. Nemaha County Attorney Brad Lippert also did not provide a comment on the situation.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Tim Huelskamp, a former Republican U.S. representative from Kansas, told Blaze News, "We are looking for politicians and religious leaders to send a strong message that this type of anti-Christian violence and hate is not accepted in Kansas."

Huelskamp noted that there has been a string of recent anti-Christian messages and violence in Kansas.

Last month in Wichita, Kansas, the St. Patrick Catholic Church was hit with “extensive vandalism,” including hate-filled graffiti and a Satanic message. A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack on the church.

On March 28, a group of self-described satanists attempted to start a "Black Mass" inside the Kansas statehouse. Christian counterprotesters also gathered at the Kansas statehouse. A physical confrontation erupted inside the government building. Michael Stewart, the founder and leader of the Satanic Grotto, was detained by police.

Police have not indicated that the murder of the Catholic priest is linked to the previous violent incidents against Christians.

Officials at the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church said they are in "shock and disbelief."

The church added, "Please allow our parish community to process. We will release official information as it becomes available."

Kansas City Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann said he was "heartbroken to share the tragic news of the death of Fr. Arul Carasala."

"This senseless act of violence has left us grieving the loss of a beloved priest, leader, and friend," Naumann stated.

"Fr. Carasala was a devoted and zealous pastor who faithfully served our Archdiocese for over 20 years, including as dean of the Nemaha-Marshall region," Naumann continued. "His love for Christ and His Church was evident in how he ministered to his people with great generosity and care."

"In moments like these, we turn to our Lord, who is close to the brokenhearted," Naumann added. "As we grieve, may we find strength in our faith and in the hope of Christ’s Resurrection."

Naumann noted that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

According to his profile on the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church website, Carasala was ordained a priest in March 1994 for the Diocese of Cuddapah, located on the southeast coast of India.

Carasala moved from India to Kansas in 2004. He became an American citizen in May 2011.

He became the pastor of St. Peter and Paul Parish in July 2011.

