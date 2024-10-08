Social justice activist — hired over CBS journalism crisis — calls white identity oppression, Harris a 'diversity hire'

Online sleuths found bizarre statements made by the social justice activist who was hired to facilitate talks at CBS News over a journalism crisis.

Dr. Donald E. Grant Jr. calls himself a "mental health expert," but on his Instagram account, he explained that "whiteness" was invented historically for the sake of oppressing non-white people. He also referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as a "diversity hire" but did so in defense of her and the practice.

'Your history is so colonized and deliberately reconstructed that it is hard to tell up from down.'

Grant was hired by CBS News to ease a public relations debacle that exploded after one of its reporters was caught brazenly committing an act of ethical journalism.

"CBS Mornings" host Tony Dokoupil challenged critical race theorist Ta-Nehisi Coates to defend in a polite and civil debate his one-sided presentation of the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. Activists were outraged at Dokoupil and demanded that he lose his job over their hurt feelings.

Embarrassing audio leaked from a staff meeting captured the bizarre efforts by the head honchos at CBS News to scold Dokoupil.

The debacle worsened after CBS hired Grant, who has posted extreme messages related to critical race theory.

"What does it mean to have a history grounded in the oppression of other people?" Grant said in an Instagram video about white identity.

"White friends, there is an unspoken danger in not discussing the inter-generational nature of the Oppressor role," he added in the video description. "You may not see yourself in that collective history but best believe it impacts you (and ME). Your history is so colonized and deliberately reconstructed that it is hard to tell up from down."



In another post, he shared a racist image of Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina superimposed over the Uncle Tom character from the classic book "Uncle Tom's Cabin."

Grant also called for Tucker Carlson to be charged with treason over his stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, CBS News reportedly scrapped its plans to have Grant lead a racial intervention.

While the leadership at CBS News is being excoriated for the cowardly response to the unauthorized outbreak of journalism, one of Dokoupil's colleagues was widely celebrated for defending him and the principles of unbiased journalism.

“I thought our commitment was to truth," said Jan Crawford during the CBS News staff meeting.

"And when someone comes on our air with a one-sided account of a very complex situation, as Coates himself acknowledges that he has, it’s my understanding that as journalists we are obligated to challenge that worldview so that our viewers can have that access to the truth or a fuller account, a more balanced account," she added. "And, to me, that is what Tony did.”

