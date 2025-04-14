CCP-linked donor helped Boston Mayor Wu's campaign raise $300K: Report

A donor with ties to the Chinese Communist Party reportedly helped Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's (D) 2021 campaign raise $300,000.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported Monday that Gary Yu, the founder of Boston International Media Consulting, helped Wu's mayoral campaign raise hundreds of thousands of dollars "from the Chinese American community."

Yu's consulting group focuses on "public relations, event planning, [and] media promotion for Chinese companies" seeking to advertise in North America, according to the company's LinkedIn page.

The DCNF claimed that Yu has ties to the CCP, reporting that he is "listed as an official" with the United Front Work Department, a CCP agency.

"China uses 'United Front' work to co-opt and neutralize sources of potential opposition to the policies and authority of its ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP)," according to the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission. "The CCP's United Front Work Department (UFWD)—the agency responsible for coordinating these kinds of influence operations—mostly focuses on the management of potential opposition groups inside China, but it also has an important foreign influence mission."

Yu also works as a U.S. talent recruiter for "at least half a dozen Chinese regional governments," according to reports reviewed by DCNF.



Gordon Chang, an author and China expert, told the news outlet, "The Communist Party's UFWD never rests."

"There is no ethnic Chinese official in America who is not targeted. It's time for law enforcement to investigate the CCP's ties to Gary Yu and Yu's ties to Mayor Michelle Wu," Chang added.

"Wu's ultra-leftism makes her the perfect candidate for CCP recruitment and capture," he continued. "Or do we have it backward? Is her ultra-leftism the result of CCP recruitment and capture? More than just the people of Boston would like to know."

Since 2018, Yu has personally donated $45,515 to local Democratic politicians, including $3,200 to Wu, $2,175 to Governor Maura Healey, and $3,000 to State Auditor Diana DiZoglio, according to records from the Massachusetts Office of Campaign and Political Finance.

Wu, Yu, Healey, DiZoglio, and Boston International Media Consulting did not respond to the DCNF's requests for comment.

Last month, Wu and several other sanctuary mayors were referred to the Department of Justice for a criminal investigation for allegedly harboring illegal aliens.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) submitted the criminal referral following a House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform hearing where the mayors were pressed about the impact of their cities' policies.

Wu faced public backlash for dishing out $650,000 in taxpayer funds to prepare for the hearing. Amid the scrutiny, she doubled down on her decision.

"It is money that I very, very much wish we did not have to spend at all, and time from my staff and team that could have gone to much better, much more important things. But the stakes are high," Wu stated.

During a March 19 State of the City address, Wu defended Boston's policies and criticized President Donald Trump for his stand on illegal immigration.

"No one tells Boston how to take care of our own, not kings, and not presidents who think they are kings. Boston was born facing down bullies," she stated.

Then addressing migrants, she added, "You belong here."