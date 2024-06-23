Charlamagne tha God makes dire prediction for Biden in presidential debate, says Trump will deliver a great stand-up special

Radio host Charlamagne tha God made a dire prediction for the performance of President Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential debate. Meanwhile, he also said that Donald Trump will "give us one of the greatest stand-up specials we've ever seen."

Charlamagne tha God made the presidential debate prediction on his "Brilliant Idiots" podcast with comedian Andrew Schulz. The "Breakfast Club" host warned that Biden is too elderly to "keep up" with Trump.

Charlamagne said, "Here's the thing, do you not want Trump to be interrupted? … You’re just going to let Trump go, and you can’t jump in, and you 80-plus years old and trying to keep up with every single lie he’s going to lay out? Are you serious? Biden’s not going to be able to keep up!”

The 90-minute debate airing on CNN will be hosted by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash in Atlanta. There will be two commercial breaks and microphones will be muted throughout the debate except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak.

Speaking about Biden's alleged cognitive decline, Charlamagne hoped that the president's handlers could provide him with medications to increase his seemingly deteriorating mental faculties.

"Listen, I don’t know, maybe it won’t be bad. Maybe they got some new s**t they’ve been working on, some super serum, you know what I mean, and they’re going to shoot … it’s going to be bad," he remarked.

Charlamagne continued, "And it’s going to be so joke-filled … Donald Trump is dangerous because he’s funny … He’s going to give us one of the greatest stand-up specials we’ve ever seen on June 27th. The names he’s probably working on for Joe, the shit he’s going to come with about Hunter. Oh my God. ‘He smokes crack, doesn’t he, Joe? He smokes crack. Does he smoke crack, Joe?'”

He added, "You’re putting Joe in a really bad situation."

Charlamagne tha God did note that the debate was going to be "must-see TV" and compared it to a "real, live freestyle battle."

"Good luck, President Joe Biden," he said.

Earlier this month, Hunter Biden was convicted of three federal gun-related charges for making false statements on a federal ATF form regarding his drug use.

In May, Trump demanded that Biden be drug tested ahead of the presidential debate that is to be held on Thursday.

"I just want to debate this guy, but you know – and I’m gonna demand a drug test too, by the way,” Trump told Republicans at a GOP dinner speech in St. Paul, Minnesota.

In January, Charlamagne also slammed Biden for the migrant crisis.

"I honestly have never spoken to as many people who are concerned about the migrant issue as I have over the past year…[Biden] is the President of the United States of America. If he can take credit for the good things that happen in this country, he has to take credit for the bad as well because those things happen on his watch," he stated.



In May 2020, Charlamagne tha God had a tense confrontation when then-candidate Joe Biden told him: "You've got more questions? Well, I'll tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!