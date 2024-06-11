Hunter Biden: Convicted felon

Hunter Biden, the only surviving son of President Joe Biden, has been convicted of three federal gun-related charges.

On Tuesday morning, after deliberating for just three hours total, the jury convicted Biden on three felony counts. The first two counts relate to making false statements on a federal ATF form. When Biden purchased a firearm in October 2018, he claimed on the required form that he was not a drug addict. He also signed the form.

The third count relates to possessing the gun. Federal law prohibits drug addicts from purchasing and possessing guns. Biden bought the gun on October 12, 2018, and his former lover, Hallie Biden — the widow of Biden's brother, Beau — threw the gun away 11 days later.

Biden now faces up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $750,000. However, this is his first offense, so he is not likely to receive the maximum sentence. Last week, President Biden pledged not to pardon his son, should he be convicted.

President Biden has since issued a statement that sidesteps the guilty verdict entirely and instead focuses on Hunter's struggles with and recovery from drug addiction: "As I said last week, I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery."

The Trump campaign also issued a statement, extending well-wishes for Hunter's continued recovery and characterizing his conviction as a "distraction" from other crimes his family members have allegedly committed.

"This trial has been nothing more than a distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family, which has raked in tens of millions of dollars from China, Russia and Ukraine," the campaign wrote. "Crooked Joe Biden’s reign over the Biden Family Criminal Empire is all coming to an end on November 5th, and never again will a Biden sell government access for personal profit. As for Hunter, we wish him well in his recovery and legal affairs."

This is a breaking story. It will be updated as it unfolds.

